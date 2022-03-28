Army of the Dead wins Fan Favorite award at the Oscars 2022

Army of the Dead is now an Oscar winner. Zack Snyder's zombie-flick won the newly-created Fan Favorite award, which was new this year.

The film hasn't won gold the same way as the other nominees this year, though. Instead, this particular award has been handed out based on votes from fans online. Voting was open from February 14 to March 3.

The film beat Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cinderella, Dune, Malignant, The Power of the Dog, Minamata, The Suicide Squad, Tick… Tick… Boom, and Sing 2. The Spider-Man team-up was widely expected to win, but Snyder's army of fans took to Twitter to make their voices heard.

Army of the Dead was released on Netflix in 2021 and quickly became one of the streamer's most viewed films ever. It follows a team sent into a zombie-infected Las Vegas to steal millions from a near-impossible to crack safe, and its huge cast includes Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Snyder was also behind the winner of the Oscars' new Best Movie Moment award, which saw Zack Snyder's Justice League win for its memorable crescendo that saw The Flash go back in time. The award was also fan-voted, and neither of Snyder's victories led to an actual award being handed out. Snyder was also a presence at the Oscars thanks to fans flying a Restore the Snyder Verse banner over the awards ceremony as it took place.

Check out our list of Oscars 2022 winners list for the full rundown of who won what tonight, and see our guide to the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.