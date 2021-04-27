Oscar winner Another Round is getting an English-language remake with Leonardo DiCaprio

Another Round, the winner of Best International Feature Film at this year's Oscars, is getting the Hollywood treatment with an English-language remake in the works, Deadline reports.

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to take on the leading role played by Mads Mikkelsen in the original Danish movie, and DiCaprio's production company is behind the remake. It's not yet been confirmed who will direct or write the movie.

The comedy drama follows four high school teacher friends (Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, and Magnus Millang) in midlife crisis who decide to experiment with raising their blood alcohol levels as a way to make life more interesting. Unsurprisingly, things get progressively out of hand. The movie has a distinctly European attitude to alcohol, so it's unclear yet how that will translate to an American context.

The movie, titled Druk, meaning "binge drinking" in Danish, was directed and co-written by Thomas Vinterberg – he was also nominated in the Best Director category at the Oscars and will serve as an executive producer on the remake. As well as making many movies in Danish, Vinterberg's English-language work as a filmmaker includes Far From the Madding Crowd , an adaptation of Thomas Hardy's novel of the same name starring fellow 2021 Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan. Meanwhile, the movie's other screenwriter, Tobias Lindholm, will direct the upcoming Netflix crime thriller The Good Nurse , starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.