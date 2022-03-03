Another day, another Oppenheimer casting as Agent Carter and This Is Us stars join the line up

Agent Carter's James D'Arcy and This Is Us actor Michael Angarano are the latest names to join Christopher Nolan's star-studded Oppenheimer.

The twosome will share the screen with the likes of Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. in the biopic, which is set to explore J. Robert Oppenheimer's involvement in the creation of the atomic bomb.

Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy will appear as the titular nuclear physicist, while Emily Blunt brings Oppenheimer's biologist wife Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer to life. Pugh is believed to be portraying the eponymous figure's love interest – psychiatrist and Communist Party member Jean Tatlock.

While D'Arcy's role in the thriller is being kept under wraps for now, Angarano looks to be playing Robert Serber, one of Oppenheimer's collaborators in World War II's Manhattan Project.

Alden Ehrenreich, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Jason Clarke, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie (as Hungarian physicist Edward Teller), Dane DeHaan, Louise Lombard, David Dastmalchian, Josh Hartnett, and Sir Kenneth Branagh, who worked with Nolan on both Dunkirk and Tenet, are also lined up to feature.

Nolan will direct and pen the script, as well as produce alongside Emma Thomas and Charles Roven. The movie kicked off production in February 2022, ahead of its scheduled release in July 2023. It will be shot in multiple locations across the US, including New Mexico, New Jersey, and California.

"Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas’ films have shattered the limits of what cinematic storytelling can achieve," Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley gushed previously.

"We are thrilled to be working alongside them on this exceptional and extraordinary project and are grateful for their shared passion and commitment to the theatrical experience."

Oppenheimer's story has been adapted for the big screen before in the 1989 drama Fat Man and Little Boy, starring Dwight Schultz and Paul Newman. While we wait for Nolan's take, check out our ranking of his movies.