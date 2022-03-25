Only Murders in the Building may have just teased its season 2 premiere date

Since Only Murders In The Building was renewed for a season 2, we've been told that Cara Delevingne, Michael Rapaport, Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine will be joining Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in the new chapter.

It looks like we're going to have to do some problem solving, mind, if we want to figure out when the second installment is going to premiere.

With production on season 2 well underway in New York City, the show's social media account shared a cryptic photo that just might indicate when the fresh batch of episodes will arrive. At first glance, the snap is just of a bunch of elevator call buttons, but look closely and you'll realize that numbers two, six, and eight are lit up.

Fans quickly deduced that the pressed buttons could represent season 2's release date, with some speculating that it could be set to arrive on either June 28 or August 26. Given that the first season was released on Hulu in the US, and Disney Plus in the UK, in August 2021, the latter seems very likely.

The quirky comedy – which was created by Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman – centers on Mabel, Oliver and Charles, a trio of true crime-loving strangers who band together to investigate a suspicious death that occurs inside their swanky Upper West Side apartment complex.

Before the end of season one, the gang managed to work out that Charles' bassoon-playing new girlfriend, Jan (Amy Ryan), was the one who killed Arconia resident Tim Kono. But things didn't wind up so rosy for our mystery solvers, as the finale saw them get carted off after the cops found them standing over the lifeless body of their building manager, Bunny.

