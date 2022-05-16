One Japanese developer’s hamster games are so popular, it now has a dedicated Hamster Department

Tokyo-based Success Corporation isn't planning to stop developing hamster care sims any time soon

Tales of Djungarian Hamster screenshot
A Japanese developer has formed a new department within its studio dedicated specifically to developing hamster games after the success of its last hamster care sim. 

As spotted by Automaton Media, Tokyo-based studio Success Corporation announced it has established a 'hamster department' within the company, which will continue to develop adorable hamster sims following the success of the recently released Tales of Djungarian Hamster for Nintendo Switch. 

If you weren’t aware - and we’d be surprised if you were, to be honest - Tales of Djungarian Hamster will remind you of the Nintendo DS pet simulation games of years gone by. Similar to Ubisoft’s Petz series (specifically Hamsterz) which saw players adopting and taking care of a variety of animals whilst also playing minigames and customizing their habitats, Tales of Djungarian Hamster is much of the same but with even more added cuteness. 

Surprisingly, hamster sims aren’t the only thing Success Corporation has developed though. The studio has also worked on a number of other genres from platformers, shooters, puzzle games, and more. It just looks like they have a knack for hamster games in particular. 

Although it would be great if Success gave its newly founded hamster department its own office (complete with office pets), according to the Automaton Media story, the new department is "more of an internal club within the company" made up of 18 employees across a range of ages. The team is apparently made up of animal lovers with some members reportedly visiting the zoo together, which is so on-brand for the hamster department. 

If you suddenly want to see what all the fuss is about Tales of Djungarian Hamster is currently available on the Nintendo eShop (in the UK, sorry US) for just £6.79. 

