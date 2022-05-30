Star Wars fans are convinced that Qui-Gon Jinn will cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi is laying the groundwork for a major prequel cameo, according to some Star Wars viewers.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere featured Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master far from the peak of his powers, instead calling out to his 'Master' Qui-Gon Jinn (played by Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace) for guidance. It seems, however, that he’s left his Force calls on mute - but that hasn't stopped fans from growing expectant.

"I am 100% convinced that Obi-Wan will finally hear/see Qui-Gon in the very last episode of Obi-Wan. Kind of a way to round it out. 'I'm proud of you Obi-Wan'" one wrote on Twitter. (opens in new tab)

Others have also been predicting Qui-Gon's return as a Force Ghost in the Disney Plus series, and maybe more cameos beside that.

"Expecting a cameo appearance by Liam Neeson (Qui Gon Jinn) at some point in the later episode...and perhaps Natalie Portman (Padme Amidala) too...you never know," one said (opens in new tab). Another wrote (opens in new tab), "Did they just tease a Qui-Gon cameo???? PLEASE I NEED TO SEE HIM AGAIN."

Others were also getting their Obi-Wan crystal balls out, trying to pinpoint exactly when we'll see Qui-Gon. Neeson is already confirmed to be returning as the character in upcoming animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi. Neeson also made a surprise appearance in Derry Girls season 3.

"So are we getting a Liam Neeson cameo in episode 5 or 6? One of those 'I can't do this anymore moments' and up pops force ghost Qui Gon'" a viewer suggested (opens in new tab). Another said (opens in new tab), "Obi-Wan keeps tryna get into contact with Qui Gon, therefore I have decided we will definitely be seeing his force ghost at some point this series. It will happen."

