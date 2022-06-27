Moses Ingram did not recognize Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Rupert Friend when they met at Star Wars Celebration

Rupert Friend's Obi-Wan Kenobi make-up was wildly impressive. The prosthetic artists manage to transform the British actor into the villainous Rebels character The Grand Inquisitor, bringing his bulging head and pale skin to live-action. The make-up was so good, in fact, that when Friend met fellow Kenobi colleague Moses Ingram at Star Wars Celebration, taking place months after filming, she initially had no idea who he was.

"When filming, my day began very, very early," Friend tells Total Film. "It began in the middle of the night with me, my prosthetic artists, and a lot of coffee. It was three in the morning when we started. Then everyone else would arrive around seven, just as we were finishing the four hours it took, and then the day began.

"A lot of my colleagues, Moses Ingram included, had never seen my face. When I saw her [at Star Wars Celebration] she didn't recognize me. I was like, 'Moses! Moses!' and she thought I was some crazy fan."

Asked by Total Film whether the story was true, Ingrams confirms it's true. "No, I didn't [recognize him]," she says with a laugh. "Because he would get to set so early and be in makeup hours before I even got there. And so, he was like 'Moses, hey,' and I was like... [Ingram blankly stares silently]. Because I know this voice, and you hear the voice, you're like, 'Oh, I know this voice!' It was surreal."

Luckily, the pair got that slightly awkward conversation out of the way before both appearing on stage together for various panels over the Star Wars Celebration weekend. Although, that could have been quite fun to see play out on stage.

Meanwhile, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has come to an end with a fitting finale. However, despite wrapping up loose ends, everyone's desperate for an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2. Though unconfirmed, it appears the majority of the cast are keen for more, including Hayden Christensen, who played Darth Vader on the show.