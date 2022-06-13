Obi-Wan Kenobi series takes canon "very, very seriously" says writer

Obi-Wan Kenobi writer Joby Harold has seemingly hinted that any plot holes or canon inconsistencies will be addressed before the end of the Disney Plus series.

Several Star Wars debates have sprung up thanks to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, namely Leia seemingly not referencing (or remembering) her extended time with the Jedi master prior to A New Hope.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) about Leia’s recorded video message in Episode 4 feeling a little bit too formal given what transpired over a decade earlier, Harold said, "We talked about it a lot. And we're looking forward to the show airing in its entirety so that hopefully all questions are answered fully. So it's tricky to field some of those questions mid-process. But yes, all I can say is we're very cognizant of that, and of canon. And it's a massive team, Lucasfilm, so we're all very aware of all the choices that are being made."

Then there’s the pale-skinned elephant in the room. Rupert Friend’s Grand Inquisitor was apparently killed off in the second episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi at the hands (and lightsaber) of Moses Ingram’s Reva. It was a moment that caused controversy, not least because the character is supposed to survive until the events of animated series Star Wars: Rebels.

Again, Harold has urged patience. "We very much take canon very, very seriously,” Harold said. "And there are many, many people behind the scenes who prioritize that. So we have it in mind, and by the time everything has concluded, all things should be in place."

