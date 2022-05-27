Star Wars fans are heartbroken over Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2's major revelation

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes 1 and 2! Turn back now if you're not up to date on the new episodes!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2 involved a shocking revelation for the titular Jedi Master – and it has Star Wars fans very upset.

In the episode, Obi-Wan is cornered by Inquisitor Reva, who tells the Jedi that his former Padawan Anakin Skywalker is alive. Obi-Wan is visibly stunned to hear the news, believing Anakin to be dead after their fateful duel in Revenge of the Sith, which happened 10 years before the show takes place on the Star Wars timeline.

"HIS FACE FINDING OUT ANAKIN IS ALIVE!!! MY HEART JUST STOPPED I WANNA CRY" lamented one fan (opens in new tab).

"HIS FACE WHEN HE FINDS OUT ANAKIN IS STILL ALIVE, PLEASE," echoed another (opens in new tab).

In fact, a lot of people are distraught (opens in new tab): "His reaction made me feel sad my heart can't take it"

"'He's alive Obi-Wan, Anakin Skywalker is alive' WHEN I TELL YOU I SCREAMED PLEASEEEEEE" said this viewer (opens in new tab).

"Obi-Wan finding out that Anakin is alive is my villain origin story. You can tell he's so relieved, yet so distressed about this news," thinks someone else (opens in new tab).

"Obi-Wan's horrified reaction to discovering Anakin has been alive all this time then cutting to unmasked Vader I'm feeling dizzy," says another tweeter (opens in new tab), referring to the dramatic ending of episode 2, which has the internet in a frenzy.

"Absolute terror in his eyes after Reva tells him Anakin lived," notes another person (opens in new tab).

This viewer is particularly impatient (opens in new tab): "NO I AM NOT OKAY SEEING OBI-WAN'S FACE AFTER HEARING ANAKIN IS ALIVE ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME HOW DO I GO ON A WEEK OF WAITING"

"Obi-Wan finding out that Anakin is alive omg this show is gonna bring so much pain," predicts another tweeter (opens in new tab).

The next episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is arriving on Disney Plus in less than a week – check out our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule to find out exactly when.

In the meantime, for much more on the series, see our interviews with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on their favorite memories filming the show and how their characters' relationship has changed, as well as Christensen on why he didn't speak to George Lucas before returning as Darth Vader and Moses Ingram on playing the galaxy's newest villain, Reva.

For everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away, there's our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.