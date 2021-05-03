Non-Stop Spider-Man goes on two-month hiatus

By

Joe Kelly and Chris Bachalo's Non-Stop Spider-man hits a snag

Non-Stop Spider-Man
(Image credit: R.B. Silva (Marvel Comics))

Marvel Comics' freshly-launched Non-Stop Spider-Man series has some apparent problems starting up.

(Image credit: David Finch (Marvel Comics))

The next three issues of the Joe Kelly/Chris Bachalo Spider-Man series have been pushed back a month each, leaving a two-month gap between the recent second issue and what's to come. 

Non-Stop Spider-Man #3 was originally scheduled for May 12 but has been pushed back to June 2. The next issue, Non-Stop Spider-Man #4, is rescheduled for July 7, with Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 now dated for August 4.

Marvel Comics hasn't given a reason for this change, but these kinds of scheduling issues have been persistent since the series was originally announced in February 2020. Non-Stop Spider-Man was placed on hiatus along with Marvel's entire line during the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, when most other titles returned to the schedule by August 2020, Non-Stop Spider-Man remained on the proverbial shelf until March 2021.

(Image credit: R.B. Silva (Marvel Comics))

The Non-Stop Spider-Man series has pitted the wall-crawler against Baron Zemo.

"Something is happening to the brightest young minds in New York City, and Spider-Man has found himself in the middle of it," reads Marvel's description of Non-Stop Spider-Man #3. "This story is going to show you a side of Peter Parker that neither you nor Peter thought existed. And neither of you will be able to handle it."

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 and #2 are on sale now, with Non-Stop Spider-Man #3 now set for June 2. A collection of the first five issues, titled Non-Stop Spider-Man Vol. 1, goes on sale October 5.

Keep track of this and ALL the new Spider-Man comics, graphic novels, and collections in 2021 and beyond. 

Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.