No Time to Die director reveals the movie's ending is foreshadowed in the opening scene

No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga has revealed that the movie foreshadows its ending – and James Bond's fate – in its opening scene. The movie begins with Bond (Daniel Craig) visiting the grave of his former love interest, Vesper (Eva Green), who died in 2006's Casino Royale .

"There’s even a really important Easter egg on that tomb Bond visits in Matera," Fukunaga told Variety . "Over Vesper’s grave – we never make a big deal of it, there’s no focus on it, but for anyone who goes back – two skeletons are holding up a banner carved in stone. It’s a Latin phrase that Mark and I had seen on the main basilica where the bridge is located. The phrase says, 'What you are I once was, and what I am, he will become.' So it was written in the beginning."

No Time to Die sees Bond out of active service and enjoying some time out in Jamaica. However, his peace and quiet doesn't last for long thanks to the CIA needing Bond's help to rescue a kidnapped scientist, which results in a showdown with new villain Safin, played by Rami Malek. Craig's final outing as 007 had a definitive end to this era of Bond movies, of course, with Bond dying.

The movie recently won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song at this year's awards ceremony for its theme song, sung by Billie Eilish. As for future Bond adventures, no casting announcements have been made yet. However, producer Barbara Broccoli recently said that Craig's replacement would be a British man of any ethnicity. Find our rundown of potential next James Bond candidates through that link.