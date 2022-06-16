No, that's not Deja Vu, Marvel's September solicits include 31 titles originally scheduled for August

Do Marvel Comics' just-released September 2022 solicitations look just a bit familiar to you? As in, are you feeling just a bit of deja-vu about some of the covers and solicit text included in Marvel's September 2022 solicits?

Don't worry, you're not caught in a time warp.

Marvel Comics September 2022 solicitations actually include a significant number of titles that have been resolicited from their originally announced August 2022 release dates - 31 titles total - so yeah, you've seen some of the books in the September solicits before.

Marvel Comics hasn't offered any statement on the matter, but it's hardly any kind of scandal. Comic book release dates move around as a matter of course in the publishing industry, though admittedly not usually on a scale so wide.

However, the shift in release of even this many titles is likely due to the ongoing, widely publicized disruptions in both printing and supply chains which have been causing delays off and on since early 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a list of all the titles Marvel Comics has resolicited from August, organized by their new September 2022 release dates:

September 7

ALIEN #1

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #2 [AXE]

BLACK PANTHER #9

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 [AXE]

MARAUDERS #6 [AXE]

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #4

VENOM #11

September 14

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #4 [AXE]

CAPTAIN MARVEL #41

DAREDEVIL #3

HULK #10

IRON MAN #23

PREDATOR #2

SPIDER-PUNK #5

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #3

X-MEN ‘92: HOUSE OF XCII #5

X-MEN RED #6 [AXE]

September 21

AVENGERS FOREVER #9

AVENGERS #60 [AXE]

CARNAGE #6

FANTASTIC FOUR #47 [AXE]

LEGION OF X #5

STRANGE #6

September 28

ANT-MAN #3

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #3

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #3

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #24

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #6

THOR #28

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #3

