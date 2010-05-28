No Heroics Writer To Script Runaways Movie

Drew Pearce graduates from British sit com about superheroes to the real thing (well, as real as superheroes ever get)

The writer of ITV2 sit com No Heroics , Drew Pearce, has become the surprise choice to adapt the Marvel comic Runaways for the big screen, reports Deadline New York .

The comic features a team of teen superheroes who go on the run when they discover their parents are supervillains. It was created by Brian K Vaughan who was once attached to write the script. Pete ( Nick And Nora’s Infinite Playlist ) Sollett, is directing

No Heroics , ITV2’s first original sit com, debuted in 2008 and followed the off-duty lives (a lot of it in a bar) of a bunch of superheroes in a skewed alternate reality Britain. It was alright. We’ve given you a little YouTube clip below to remind you what it was like.