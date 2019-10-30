Nioh 2 release date is set and the open beta begins November 1

The Nioh 2 release date and open beta dates are set, and all that remains is to buy a katana from the mall and practice your swordsmanship until they arrive. The Nioh 2 release date, which is now officially March 13, 2020, was revealed along with a new trailer that teases the way you can embrace your character's corruption to pull off powerful moves. Team Ninja producer Fumihiko Yasuda explained in a PlayStation Blog post why it's taken the studio so long to arrive at a proper release date.

"One of the primary reasons for not rushing to set a launch date was to ensure that we can achieve a 'genuine evolution' from Nioh, which to us meant that we needed to bring in fresh new elements while retaining the things that we felt were right from the first game," Yasuda wrote. "Although there weren’t enough significant changes in the Alpha, we now feel that we have come much closer to reaching our goals."

That's some refreshing transparency, though it actually is par for the course; the first Nioh changed in response to player feedback after its initial demo as well. If you want to see how Nioh 2 has changed since the alpha (or just try it for the first time), you'll be able to play the open beta from November 1 to 10. The beta will allow you to customize your character, try out the new Switchglaive weapon - which is just a great name all on its own - and sample other aspects of the game.

If you manage to complete the Nioh 2 open beta in time, you'll earn "The Mark of the Demon Slayer", which will give you the Kamaitachi Helmet in the full game once it comes out next year.