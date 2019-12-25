Nintendo Switch controller deals: the latest prices for Joy-Cons or the Pro

Looking for some cheap Nintendo Switch controllers to go with your new Nintendo Switch bundle? We're here to help you out with plenty of the best prices for Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons to upgrade to a four-player experience or to make sure you always have a spare pair charged and ready to go.

The Nintendo Switch comes with a pair of Joy-Con controllers already that can be used in each hand by one player or shared between two players on a wide selection of games - so you're ready for multiplayer straight out of the box with no extra purchase necessary.

With so many 4-player games to enjoy on the Switch though, we'd recommend picking up an extra pair. It's also handy to have them to resume play straight away when you run out of charge on the original pair. We'd also recommend picking up a fairly cheap battery pack as an alternative offer for around £15 in the UK or about $20 in the USA.

It is possible to buy a single Joy-Con, but seeing as it costs around $49.99/£39.99 and a pair cost $79.99/£69.99 we think you're getting poor value for money by opting for just the one. We've included the latest prices below from a range of top retailers for a set of two.

The Nintendo Switch Pro controller's price tends to be a little steep, but our price comparison technology has dug out the lowest prices for new models from multiple stores that you know and trust.

The Pro controller provides a traditional gaming experience but isn't actually required by any title so don't feel like you have to pick one up. If you're only using the Switch for party titles like Super Mario Party and 1-2-Switch then you might not need one at all. We do prefer using one when playing for longer sessions though as it's much more comfortable in the hand than the Joy-Con holder attachment that comes with the Switch.

If you're planning on really putting the hours in on the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros, Super Mario Odyssey and the like then we think the Pro is a good shout. We find third-party alternatives don't come with NFC tech, meaning you can't use Amiibos with them.

The Switch Pro controller prices launched at $69.99/£64.99, so anything you can get under is certainly worth a look as Nintendo hardware is notoriously slow to come down in price.

