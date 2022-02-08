Nintendo Direct airing on February 9

A new Nintendo Direct will air tomorrow on February 9.

Earlier today, Nintendo announced an imminent new Direct presentation to air tomorrow on February 9. The brand new presentation will kick off at approximately 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT, and will boast over 40 minutes of brand new information and gameplay clips of new Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of this year.

Tune in 2/9 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2022.📺https://t.co/v0A3I7j0EE pic.twitter.com/jifj1aFIBQFebruary 8, 2022 See more

Right now, we have a fairly good idea of what to expect in the new showcase. For one, Kirby and the Forgotten Land should undoubtedly be appearing in the forthcoming showcase, as it's one of the Nintendo Switch's bigger exclusive games launching within the first half of this new year.

As for what else the new Nintendo Direct could hold, Square Enix's new strategy RPG Triangle Strategy should be present at the showcase, as it's launching as a Nintendo Switch exclusive early next month in March. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga could well show up as one of the bigger third-party games coming to the handheld console over the first six months of the year.

After that, it gets a little hazy. Nintendo Direct presentations love rolling out footage of brand new indie games coming to the handheld device, and considering there's right around 40 minutes of the showcase to fill, we could well see a number of indie titles present tomorrow. We don't have long to wait to find out for sure, as the Nintendo Direct presentation is scheduled to kick off in little over 24 hours from now.

