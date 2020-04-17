Ninjala beta on Switch lets you try out the stylish, Splatoony online action

The Ninjala beta will begin on Switch near the end of the month, giving you an early taste of its candy-coated ninja action.

The Ninjala beta will be open for three hour-long slots across a single 24-hour period, starting on Tuesday, April 28. You'll want to download the beta client on the Nintendo eShop ahead of time to make the most of each access period (though it isn't available quite yet). Here's when the Ninjala beta will be open, broken down by time zone.

Ninjala beta times

PDT

April 28, 2020, Noon - 12:59pm

April 28, 2020, 8pm - 8:59pm

April 29, 2020, 4am - 4:59am

EDT

April 28, 2020, 3pm - 3:59pm

April 28, 2020, 11pm - 11:59pm

April 29, 2020, 7am - 7:59am

BST

April 28, 2020, 8pm - 8:59pm

April 29, 2020, 4am - 4:59am

April 29, 2020, Noon - 12:59pm

You won't need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play in the Ninjala beta. You won't need a subscription to play in the full game once it comes out, either, since it's going to be a free-to-play game. You can learn more about how it plays by watching the latest developer diary above, which dives into the fundamentals of the combat system.

I was ready to give Ninjala a shot just because it looks extremely Splatoon-esque and I love that series. But a scoring system that rewards you just for scoring hits on enemies (with bonus points for defeating them with the aid of your sticky Ninja Gum) looks like a cool alternative take on multiplayer melee combat as well. I'm definitely going to give the Ninjala beta a shot now, even if it means putting in some weird gaming hours on a Tuesday.