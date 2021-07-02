Next PlayStation event could be imminent, according to official tweet

An upcoming PlayStation event may have been teased by the PlayStation Italy Twitter account.

A now-deleted tweet (via the Wayback Machine) reads "have you got your headphones on? It's about to begin. #Staytuned". While that caption doesn't give very much away by itself, some fans are taking it as a hint that Sony's gearing up to announce its next major showcase.

The company was absent from E3 2021, leading some to expect an event of some kind later in the summer. Sony hasn't confirmed that one way or another, but there have been a number of rumors, including the filing of a trademark application for PSX, the PlayStation Experience event that was last held in 2018. There's also been a report of a State of Play scheduled for August .

We might not have to wait that long, however. As well as PlayStation Italy's suggestion of something imminent, another rumor has hinted that a State of Play could be announced any time now. Last month, JeuxVideo claimed that Sony's summer event was scheduled for July 8 . That's just days away, which could mean that Sony is gearing up to announce the show very soon.

As for what we might see at said show, there have already been a few hints. Hideo Kojima has teased his latest video-editing project on Twitter , which some think is evidence that we'll get a closer look at the Death Stranding Director's Cut at the show. Guerilla Games has also suggested that we'll get another look at Horizon Forbidden West , including a possible release date. God of War Ragnarok might have been pushed back, but it's not too much of a stretch to imagine we'll get to see some of Kratos and Atreus' next adventure. Looking even further ahead, Naughty Dog's next project, be that The Last of Us PS5 remake or The Last of Us 2 multiplayer, are all possibilities.

Of course, until Sony confirms when and if it's running its next event, the contents of the showcase are anybody's guess. Hopefully, however, we won't have to wait too long to find out for certain.

For a better look at everything coming to Sony's new console, here's our list of upcoming PS5 games.