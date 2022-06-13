Next Nintendo Direct could be happening later this month

It looks like we're getting a Nintendo Direct at the end of the month to round off a trifecta of platform-focused showcases.

Former IGN journalist and current Sony Santa Monica writer Alanah Pearce revealed during a recent livestream (opens in new tab) that a Nintendo Direct is coming on June 29, but simply hasn't been announced yet. "It's not technically a leak because Nintendo didn't tell me, which is how I make that call," she says. "But I'm not leaking anything that's in it, which I think is shitty."

While Nintendo hasn't confirmed any showcases yet, it wouldn't surprise us to see the company make an appearance. The Switch creator typically shows up during the E3 period with a Nintendo Direct followed up with a Treehouse stream that delves deeper into what's been revealed. While we're not getting an actual E3 this year, Sony and Microsoft have shown up regardless, so it stands to reason that Nintendo could, too.

As to what Nintendo would have to show off, there are plenty of games that fans are keen on for more updates on. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet recently got a release date in a grand reveal, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is rumbling on, and Hollow Knight: Silksong still doesn't have a release date – that said, we do know the indie game is coming to Game Pass on release, which could be within the next 12 months if Xbox is to be believed.

Playing catch up? Here's everything announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.