New Wonder Woman 1984 images show off Diana's winged armor

The latest Wonder Woman 1984 images are showing off Diana's new armor, and Steve Trevor's return from the dead.

Gal Gadot goes into detail about the sequel in an exclusive interview with Empire, including the decision to bring back Chris Pine's character Trevor who (spoiler alert) died in the first film when the plane he was flying blew up. "Chris was an integral part of the movie, and of its success,” Gadot says.

“Because he and I and Patty really enjoyed working together, we all wanted to have him back. And Patty and [co-writer] Geoff Johns found the best way that serves the narrative to bring Steve back.” From the image of Steve and Diana dancing together (note the '80s fashion looks).

The other photo highlights Diana's badass new gold armor, complete with massive wings. "Diana has evolved," Gadot says, and naturally her costume has, too. In the comics, Diana is gifted the gold armor and helmet from an Amazonian artisan named Pallas and wears it when facing an especially powerful bad guy.

Even though Wonder Woman 1984's release was recently pushed back to August 14 from June 5 due to the spread of coronavirus, these pictures have us wanting more. It'll be great to see the time-jump to the neon ridiculousness that is the '80s, and how Diana will adjust to such a different world. Only a few more months now...

