DC's Superman comic book series is getting a relaunch - AND a new Superman

This summer, Superboy will become Superman.

Superman and Lois Lane's son, Jonathan Kent, will take up his father's mantle (and superhero name) in the long-running Superman comic book series - but with a relaunched #1 and a slight name change, to Superman: Son of Kal-El.

Beginning this July, Injustice writer Tom Taylor and Young Justice artist John Timms will follow this new Superman as he takes over guardianship of Earth while his father branches out to outer space (more on that in a second).

"Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's fought evil with Robin (Damian Wayne), traveled across galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather, and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father could no longer be Superman," reads DC's description of Superman: Son of Kal-El #1.

"There is a hole in the Legion’s history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and continue the never-ending battle as a symbol of hope for his home planet."

Here's the primary cover to Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 and several of the planned variants:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 covers Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

Meanwhile, his father (Clark Kent, aka the original Superman) will continue his quest for truth and justice in Action Comics and its current story arc of liberating the slave population of the alien planet Warworld. Action Comics series writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson will continue on the book with this arc, joined by artist Daniel Sampere.

"This issue takes the action to Atlantis and the Fortress of Solitude, where Warworld refugees have taken possession of dangerous Warworld tech, bringing it to Aquaman's undersea kingdom and risking an all-out war that even Superman may not be able to prevent," reads DC's description of Action Comics #1033. "Meanwhile, some of the escaped Warworld prisoners have found the Fortress of Solitude…and along with it, Lois Lane!"

Here is the primary cover to Action Comics #1033, along with two planned variants:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Action Comics #1033 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

This storyline will be expanded in the previously-known limited series Superman and the Authority by Grant Morrison and Mikel Janín.

Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 goes on sale July 13, followed by Action Comics #1033 on July 27.

