New Serial Cleaners trailer brings us back to '90s New York City

Serial Cleaners, the sequel to indie hit Serial Cleaner, has just dropped a trailer for a new map 5Pointz, one of the most iconic spots in NYC.

Serial Cleaners is a stealth action game that tasks you with cleaning up crime scenes and destroying evidence without getting caught by the cops. You'll choose between four cleaners who each have a different set of skills, with the newest character teased in the latest trailer. Latisha "Lati" Thomas is NYC born and bred, so expect her to be full of the kind of attitude you'd expect from an native.

While Serial Cleaner was set in the '70s, Serial Cleaners is set 20 years later, which is why 5Pointz is the perfect map for the sequel. The 5Pointz complex was a gigantic mural space stretching over two buildings in Long Island City, Queens that housed artists' studios in the '90s. Named 5Pointz as a nod to the five boroughs of New York City, the spot became synonymous with popular graffiti artists who would display their work up and down the building's façade.

It was also a popular tourist spot for years, until all of the art was unceremoniously painted over and the building demolished in 2013. The destruction of 5Pointz was a massively controversial event that resulted in the building owner paying millions of dollars in damages to the artists. Many NYC natives miss 5Pointz, so it's great that Serial Cleaners will give us a chance to return to it in some form - and the fact that we'll be cleaning up crime scenes makes it even more fun.

Serial Cleaners is set to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC later this year and you can wishlist it now on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.