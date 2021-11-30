New on Netflix in December 2021: All the new movies and shows coming to the streamer for Christmas

December brings tons of new movies and TV shows to Netflix, meaning you're spoiled for choice this holiday season. For those Christmas movie marathons, there's the upcoming original rom-com Single All the Way or adventure David and the Elves, but before the festivities begin, there's loads of new originals to enjoy. For one thing, The Witcher season 2 is fast approaching, as is Cobra Kai season 4. Then there's Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2, as well as the star-powered Don't Look Up, and The Power of the Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch.
We've rounded up absolutely everything coming to Netflix this December in both the US and the UK, so you can plan those holiday movie marathons and binge-watches from both sides of the pond. We've also selected our top three choices of the month to help you get a head start if the sheer volume of movies and TV shows is a little overwhelming. Scroll on for the complete list of everything new to Netflix this November.
The Witcher season 2 – December 17
Geralt is back in The Witcher season 2, arriving on Netflix this December 17. So far, plot details are scarce, but it looks like Ciri has a bigger part to play this time round – and the duo will be headed to Kaer Morhen. Plus, episode 1 will take inspiration from Andrzej Sapkowski's short story A Grain of Truth, a Beauty and the Beast-style tale with a man turned into a monster. Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju will play Nivellen, the cursed man in question.
Don't Look Up – December 24
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, and Timothée Chalamet, this film follows two astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who discover a comet is going to collide with Earth – and destroy the planet. They have to convince the public and the President (Streep) of the danger, but no one is all that bothered. The film will have a December 10 limited theatrical release, then hit Netflix this Christmas Eve.
Cobra Kai season 4 – December 31
The Karate Kid saga continues with Cobra Kai season 4, which lands this New Year's Eve. The stakes are higher than ever this time round: Daniel and Johnny are putting the past behind them to unite their dojos, and will team up against Cobra Kai for a showdown at the All Valley tournament. The catch is, whoever loses has to disband their dojo. Plus, Thomas Ian Griffin returns as The Karate Kid Part 3 villain Terry Silver – and a fifth season is already in the works.
New on Netflix US in December 2021
New on Netflix: December 1
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Netflix Original)
- Kayko and Kokosh (Netflix Original)
- Kayko and Kokosh season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Lost in Space season 3 (Netflix Original)
- The Power of the Dog (Netflix Original)
- Are You The One season 3
- Blood and Bone
- Body of Lies
- Bordertown: Mural Murders
- Chloe
- Chocolat
- Closer
- Death at a Funeral
- Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Fool's Gold
- The Fourth Kind
- Ink Master season 3
- Ink Master season 4
- Knight Rider 2000
- Knight Riders easons 1 – 4
- Law Abiding Citizen
- The Legend of Zorro
- Life
- Looper
- The Mask of Zorro
- Minority Report
- Pet Sematary
- Premonition
- Sabrina
- Soul Surfer
- Stepmom
- Stuart Little 2
- Sucker Punch
- Think Like a Man
- Tremors
- We Were Soldiers
- Wild Things
- Wyatt Earp
New on Netflix: December 2
- The Alpinist
- Coyotes (Netflix Original)
- Escalona season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Single All the Way (Netflix Original)
- The Whole Truth (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 3
- Cobalt Blue (Netflix Original)
- Coming Out Colton (Netflix Original)
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Money Heist Part 5 Vol 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Mixtape (Netflix Original)
- Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 5
- JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope season 1 episode 8
New on Netflix: December 6
- David and the Elves (Netflix Original)
- Voir (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 7
- Centaurworld season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Go Dog Go season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 8
- Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 9
- Asakusa Kid (Netflix Original)
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Bonus Family season 4
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 10
- Anonymously Yours (Netflix Original)
- Aranyak (Netflix Original)
- Back to the Outback (Netflix Original)
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (Netflix Original)
- Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) (Netflix Original)
- Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Netflix Original)
- The Shack
- Still Out of My League (Netflix Original)
- Two (Netflix Original)
- The Unforgivable (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 11
- Fast Color
- The Hungry and the Hairy (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 12
- JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope season 1 episode 9
New on Netflix: December 13
- Eye in the Sky
New on Netflix: December 14
- The Future Diary (Netflix Original)
- Russell Howard: Lubricant (Netflix Original)
- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 15
- Black Ink Crew New York seasons 3 – 4
- The Challenge season 12
- The Challenge season 25
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Netflix Original)
- The Giver
- The Hand of God (Netflix Original)
- Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes season 1 part 2
- Masha and the Bear season 5
- Selling Tampa (Netflix Original)
- Teen Mom 2 seasons 3 – 4
New on Netflix: December 16
- A California Christmas: City Lights (Netflix Original)
- A Naija Christmas (Netflix Original)
- Aggretsuko season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Darkest Hour
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 17
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming (Netflix Original)
- The Witcher season 2
New on Netflix: December 18
- Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Netflix Original)
- Oldboy
New on Netflix: December 19
- What Happened in Oslo (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 20
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 21
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix Original)
- Grumpy Christmas (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 22
- Emily in Paris season 2 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 23
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 24
- 1000 Miles from Christmas (Netflix Original)
- Don't Look Up (Netflix Original)
- Minnal Murali (Netflix Original)
- The Silent Sea (Netflix Original)
- STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 (Netflix Original)
- Vicky and Her Mystery (Netflix Original)
- Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
New on Netflix: December 25
- Single's Inferno (Netflix Original)
- Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (Netflix Original)
- Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 26
- Lulli (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 28
- Word Party Presents: Math! (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 29
- Anxious People (Netflix Original)
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 30
- Kitz (Netflix Original)
- Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 31
- Cobra Kai season 4 (Netflix Original
- The Lost Daughter (Netflix Original)
- Queer Eye season 6 (Netflix Original)
- Stay Close (Netflix Original)
- Seal Team (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December TBA
- Decoupled (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix UK in December 2021
New on Netflix: December 1
- Constantine
- Green Snake (Netflix Original)
- Executive Decision
- The End of the Journey (Het einde van de reis)
- I Am Belmaya
- Istanbul
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure season 5 (Netflix Original)
- Kayko & Kokosh (Netflix Original)
- Lost in Space season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Riverdale season 6 episode 3 (Netflix Original) – new episodes weekly
- Switch (Tian ji: Fu chun shan ju tu)
- The Cleanse
- The Power of the Dog (Netflix Original)
- The Whole Nine Yards
- This Way Up
- Tokyo Godfathers
- Villain
New on Netflix: December 2
- #ABTalks
- Rain or Shine
- Single All The Way (Netflix Original)
- The Coyotes (Netflix Original)
- The Whole Truth (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 3
- Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday
- Black Ice
- Cobalt Blue (Netflix Original)
- Enforcement (Shorta)
- Exploring The Snow – The Final Volume
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Kilimanjaro: Going for Broke
- King George VI: The Man Behind the King's Speech
- Meltdown: In The Shadow of Nepal’s Lost Glaciers
- Mixtape (Netflix Original)
- Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
- Princes of the Palace
- Reggae in a Babylon
- Sea of Lies/Dirty White Lies
- Women in Rock
New on Netflix: December 4
- True North
New on Netflix: December 6
- David and the Elves (Netflix Original)
- Our Beloved Summer (Netflix Original) – new episodes weekly
- Voir (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 7
- Centaurworld (Netflix Original)
- Go, Dog. Go! (Netflix Original)
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 8
- Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (Netflix Original)
- Titans season 3 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 9
- Asakusa Kid (Netflix Original)
- SHAMAN KING (Netflix Original)
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 10
- A Dozen Summers
- Anonymously Yours (Netflix Original)
- Aranyak (Netflix Original)
- Back to the Outback (Netflix Original)
- Between Two Women
- Blue Lips
- Candlelight in Algeria
- Cleft Lip
- Cradle of Fear
- Glow Up
- How to Ruin Christmas season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Netflix Original)
- Seberg
- Still Out of My League (Netflix Original)
- The Enemies
- The Raven on the Jetty
- The Steal
- The Unforgivable (Netflix Original)
- The Yukon Assignment
- Twentysomethings: Austin (Netflix Original) – new episodes weekly
- Two (Netflix Original)
- While Aya Was Sleeping
New on Netflix: December 11
- Bad Boys For Life
- The Hungry and the Hairy (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 14
- Bonus Family season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Countdown
- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Netflix Original)
- The Future Diary (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 15
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Netflix Original)
- Mud
- Sparkle
- Superstore season 6
- The Hand of God (Netflix Original)
- Warriors of Heaven and Earth (Tian di ying xiong)
New on Netflix: December 16
- Aggretsuko season 4 (Netflix Original)
- A California Christmas: City Lights (Netflix Original)
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Netflix Original)
- The Salisbury Poisonings
New on Netflix: December 17
- 5 Seconds of Summer: So Perfect
- Battle of Dunkirk: From Disaster to Triumph
- Before the Last Curtain Falls (Bevor der letzte Vorhang fällt)
- Coral Reef
- Decoupled (Netflix Original)
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 6 (Netflix Original)
- For the Love of the Mustang (Aus Liebe zum Mustang)
- Making a Mayor (Der Bürgermeister-Macher)
- The Witcher season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Waves
New on Netflix: December 18
- Body Cam
- The Grudge
New on Netflix: December 19
- What Happened in Oslo (Bortført) (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 20
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 21
- Grumpy Christmas (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 22
- Badanamu ABC TV Series
- Badanamu POP
- Emily in Paris season 2 (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 23
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 24
- 1000 Miles from Christmas (Netflix Original)
- Don't Look Up (Netflix Original)
- Minnal Murali (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 25
- Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 29
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 30
- Kitz (Netflix Original)
New on Netflix: December 31
- Cobra Kai season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Stay Close (Netflix Original)
- The Lost Daughter (Netflix Original)