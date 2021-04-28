New on Amazon Prime in May 2021: All the new movies and shows

Another month means another new batch of movies and TV shows are coming to Amazon Prime, and we've put them all into this handy list for you. Your next movie night is sorted, for one thing – old favorites like The Sixth Sense or Almost Famous are coming to the US version of the streamer, as well as new horror release Saint Maud. Viewers across the pond in the UK, meanwhile, can catch movies like All the Money in the World and John Wick: Chapter 2 .

If you're looking for a new series to binge, you're in luck – new Amazon Original releases The Underground Railroad and Solos are highly anticipated and boast big Hollywood names both in front of and behind the camera. That's just the start of it, too, so without further ado: here's everything new on Amazon Prime in the US and the UK in May 2021, with the three of the biggest highlights at the top.

The Underground Railroad – May 14

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Underground Railroad (in reality a network of abolitionists, hidden routes, and safe houses that helped enslaved people escape to freedom in the 1800s) takes place in an alternate timeline where it's an actual railroad complete with engineers, conductors, tracks, and tunnels. The series follows Cora (Thuso Mbedu), an enslaved woman hoping to find liberation. Helmed by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, it's based on the critically acclaimed novel by Colson Whitehead.

Solos – May 21

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Solos, a new seven-part anthology series, has a pretty stacked cast – alongside Academy Award winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren, it stars Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Nicole Beharie (Black Mirror), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), and Constance Wu (Hustlers). The show is described as dramatic and thought-provoking and will tell character-driven stories from different perspectives that explore human connection.

Panic – May 28

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Oliver, Panic follows 47 teenagers who, after graduating high school, take part in a competition which will lead them to escape the small town they live in. However, after the rules change, they must decide how much they are willing to risk to leave their hometown. The cast includes Olivia Welch (Unbelievable), Mike Faist (West Side Story), and Jessica Sula ( Split ).

Everything new on Amazon Prime US this May

New on Amazon Prime: May 1

Alien: Resurrection

Alien 3

Aliens

Almost Famous

Angels & Demons

Betrayed

Bound

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Dinosaur 13

Fascination

Flight

Flightplan

Georgia Rule

Green Zone

Gunsight Ridge

Hidalgo

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Jumping The Broom

Knowing

Leatherheads

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

One Fine Day

Priest

Reign Of Fire

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil

Rio

Sahara

Scent Of A Woman

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Shattered

The Age of Adaline

The Dalton Girls

The Da Vinci Code

The French Connection

The Green Hornet

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Ladykillers

The Men Who Stare At Goats

The Outsider

The Secret Life Of Bees

The Sixth Sense

The Sweetest Thing

The Towering Inferno

Two For The Money

Unbreakable

Vantage Point

New on Amazon Prime: May 5

Skyfall

New on Amazon Prime: May 7

The Boy From Medellín

Breach

New on Amazon Prime: May 9

Robot & Frank

New on Amazon Prime: May 13

Saint Maud

New on Amazon Prime: May 14

The Underground Railroad season 1

New on Amazon Prime: May 19

Red Dawn

Trumbo

New on Amazon Prime: May 21

P!nk: All I Know So Far

Solos

New on Amazon Prime: May 28

Panic season 1

Everything new on Amazon Prime UK this May

New on Amazon Prime: May 1

Gogglebox season 14

War of the Worlds

New on Amazon Prime: May 3

John Wick: Chapter 2

New on Amazon Prime: May 4

Grey’s Anatomy season 16

New on Amazon Prime: May 7

The Boy From Medellín

Honest Thief

New on Amazon Prime: May 13

Stormbreaker

New on Amazon Prime: May 14

The Underground Railroad season 1

New on Amazon Prime: May 17

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

New on Amazon Prime: May 18

The Secret in Their Eyes

New on Amazon Prime: May 19

Pitch Perfect 2

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

New on Amazon Prime: May 20

Holmes & Watson

New on Amazon Prime: May 21

P!nk: All I Know So Far

Solos

New on Amazon Prime: May 24

Unleashed

New on Amazon Prime: May 26

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters

New on Amazon Prime: May 28

Panic season 1

New on Amazon Prime: May 29

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

New on Amazon Prime: May 30