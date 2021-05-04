New Netflix show starring Ewan McGregor as iconic fashion designer Halston gets trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for Halston, a new limited series starring Ewan McGregor.

The series follows the American fashion designer of the same name as he skyrockets to fame in the '60s and '70s before his life starts to spin out of control. Other real-life characters make an appearance in the series too, including director Joel Schumacher (Rory Culkin) and actor Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez).

Netflix shared the new trailer on Twitter, writing: "He changed the face of American fashion only to lose it all. What do you do when someone takes everything you've built?" Our first proper glimpse at the series teases scandal aplenty – sex, drugs, and a healthy measure of Studio 54 glamor. It was created by playwright Sharr White and American Horror Story helmer Ryan Murphy is on board as an executive producer. Kelly Bishop and long-time Murphy collaborator Vera Farmiga also star.

Halston, who was born Roy Halston Frowick, was known for his minimalist designs for women, which were often made from cashmere or ultrasuede. He rose to fame when he designed the pillbox hat that Jackie Kennedy wore to the inauguration of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, in 1961.

McGregor's next small screen project is the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which he'll reprise his role from the Star Wars prequel movies. On the big screen, his upcoming movies include crime thriller The Birthday Cake and Guillermo del Toro's remake of Disney classic Pinnochio.