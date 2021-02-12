6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max movies and shows to watch this weekend

In the words of Daniel Craig on Saturday Night Live : ladies and gentlemen, the weekend. But what to do with your precious few days off? The TV is your friend during this winter lockdown, and luckily there's another bumper crop of new additions to all your favorite streamers this weekend.

Your next movie night is definitely sorted, for one thing. From light and fluffy rom-coms to tense survival thrillers, Netflix has got you covered. Meanwhile, on HBO Max, you can catch Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield in Sundance favorite Judas and the Black Messiah (if you don't have a subscription yet, check out the best HBO Max prices ), and Netflix users in the UK can see Tom Hanks in his latest movie, News of the World .

As always, if you need some more viewing inspiration, we've got some more in-depth streaming guides, covering everything from the best Netflix movies to the best shows on Amazon Prime .

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things – Amazon Prime

Available: Worldwide

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things follows Mark (American Horror Story's Kyle Allen), a teenager who lives the same day over and over again, Groundhog Day-style. Every night at midnight, a thunderstorm strikes, and his day starts again. One day (amidst all the other identical days), however, he meets Margaret, played by Big Little Lies' Kathryn Newton, who's stuck in the same time loop. The pair start spending time together and set out to try and escape their repetitive existences.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Lara Jean (Lana Condor) is back for the third and final installment of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy. Based on the book by Jenny Han, the movie sees Lara Jean prepare for the end of high school and the start of adulthood. A pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and her boyfriend, Peter (Noah Centineo), will look like after graduation. If you want a light, fluffy rom-com that you don't need to think about too much, this is for you.

Red Dot – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Tense thriller Red Dot is Netflix's first ever Swedish movie. It follows a couple (played by Nanna Blondell and Anastasios Soulis) who go on a hiking trip to rekindle their marriage when they find out they're expecting a baby. However, things take a turn for the worse, and their romantic trip soon turns into a nightmare when they find themselves fleeing through the wilderness from an unknown shooter. Perfect if you fancy watching something that's more stressful than the news, for once.

Judas and the Black Messiah – HBO Max

Available: US

Judas and the Black Messiah follows the life of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Black Panther Party in the late '60s, and his betrayal at the hands of FBI informant William O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield). Directed by Shaka King and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, the all-star supporting cast includes I'm Thinking of Ending Things' Jesse Plemons, Moonlight 's Ashton Sanders, and Martin Sheen. Like the rest of Warner Bros.' 2021 slate, Judas and the Black Messiah premieres simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Chappelle's Show – Netflix

Available: US

Dave Chappelle's sketch comedy show is coming back to Netflix. Originally running between 2003 and 2006, episodes of the comedy classic range from 15 to 25 minutes long, making it the perfect show for an afternoon binge watch. Chappelle's Show is a mixture of stand-up, (often controversial) sketches, and musical performances – notable guest stars include Snoop Dogg, Spike Lee, and Jamie Foxx, while musical guests include big names like Kanye West, Erykah Badu, and John Mayer. Perfect for injecting some much-needed humor into your weekend.

News of the World – Netflix

Available: UK