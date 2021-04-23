6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does our weekly dose of streaming recommendations. From Netflix to HBO Max, there are enough new additions to your favorite streamers to keep you entertained from Friday night through to Sunday afternoon. If you've got a movie night planned this weekend, try the new sci-fi thriller Stowaway on Netflix or the long-awaited video game adaptation Mortal Kombat on HBO Max.

If it's a new TV show to binge-watch that you're after, Netflix delivers with Shadow and Bone, a brand new fantasy series. Or, switch over to HBO Max (or Now TV if you're in the UK) to catch Kate Winslet in the crime drama Mare of Easttown. Make sure you don't miss The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale on Disney Plus, either.

Shadow and Bone – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

A new fantasy series based on the Grisha novels by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone is set in a war-torn world where lowly soldier Alina (Jessica Mei Li) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free from the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold. GamesRadar+ sat down with the cast and crew behind the series earlier this month – you can read about how they're broadening fantasy's horizons and more here .

Stowaway – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Stowaway is a tense sci-fi thriller that follows the crew of a spaceship headed to Mars who discover an accidental stowaway (played by Shamier Anderson) shortly after takeoff. Too far from Earth to turn back and with resources quickly dwindling, the ship's medical researcher (Anna Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against her commander (Toni Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Daniel Dae Kim) who have already decided in favor of a grim outcome.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

The latest Marvel TV show draws to a close this week, as this chapter of the MCU focusing on Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) draws to a close. There are plenty of loose ends to tie up, too, with the fate of the Flag Smashers and an angry John Walker in flux. Don't worry, though, the MCU fun on Disney Plus is far from over just yet – Loki will be hitting our screens in June.

Mortal Kombat – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

The Mortal Kombat franchise has been revitalised with Chris McQuoid's new movie, which follows MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) as he seeks out Earth's greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. It promises to be brutal and bloody, so this isn't a movie for the faint-hearted. You can read GamesRadar+'s interview with one of the movie's stars, Chin Han, who plays villain Shang Tsung, here .

Mare of Easttown – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US (HBO Max), UK (NOW TV)

Watch today: HBO Max, NOW

Kate Winslet plays a detective in this new crime drama miniseries on HBO. Living and working in a small town in Pennsylvania, she's investigating a brutal local murder that's rocked the local community, while also trying to keep her life from falling apart. The series examines how our families and past tragedies can define our present, while exploring the darker side of close-knit communities. Guy Pearce and Evan Peters also star.

Shazam! – Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC)

Available: UK

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Zachary Levi's turn as a DCEU lead sees him take on the role of a superhero who's actually a teenager in a grown man's body in Shazam!. Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is chosen by the ancient wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) to be his new champion – when Billy says the word "shazam", he can now transform into an adult superhero with various superpowers. Oh, and he needs to save the world, too. What could go wrong?