6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us – and there are plenty of new additions to all your favorite streamers this week. Thanks to Disney Plus Day, there are several new Disney releases to enjoy this weekend, including Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson-led Jungle Cruise.

For more of the Rock, try Red Notice on Netflix – this time he stars alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in a heist comedy. Meanwhile, film festival favorite Passing is now on Netflix and the Brad Pitt sci-fi movie Ad Astra arrives on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. If you're looking for a new series to get stuck into, there's The Shrink Next Door on Apple TV Plus – developed by one of the writers and producers of Succession and starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, it seems like a pretty foolproof combination.

Red Notice – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

In Red Notice, crime prevention organization Interpol issues a global alert (AKA a Red Notice) to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. It's got an all-star cast, with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot playing rival criminals, while Dwayne Johnson plays the FBI's top profiler, and the three cross paths during a daring heist. The movie was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who’s best known for comedies like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and We’re The Millers .

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sees the title character (played by Simu Liu) confront his past when his estranged father (Tony Leung) recruits him and his sister (Meng'er Zhang) into a deadly mission and draws them back into his Ten Rings organization. The movie was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed movies like Short Term 12 and Just Mercy, and the cast also includes Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Benedict Wong.

Jungle Cruise – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

Jungle Cruise sees Emily Blunt play a researcher who travels to the Amazon in search of an ancient tree with healing powers that could change the future of medicine forever. She enlists the help of Frank (Dwayne Johnson), a skipper with a ramshackle boat and plenty of wisecracks. Inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name, things predictably don't go to plan – a number of dangers and supernatural forces lurk within the rainforest.

Passing – Netflix

(Image credit: AUM Group)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

After making a splash on the film festival circuit, Passing arrives on Netflix. The period drama stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga as mixed-race childhood friends who reunite in adulthood. Set in New York City in the '20s, both women 'pass' as white, but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line. The directorial debut from actor Rebecca Hall, the movie is based on the novel of the same name by Nella Larsen.

The Shrink Next Door – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Apple TV Plus

Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn star in this new miniseries from Succession writer and producer Georgia Pritchett. It's based on the popular podcast of the same name hosted by Joe Nocera and follows a psychiatrist (played by Rudd) who starts to integrate himself into the life of one of his patients (Ferrell). The first three episodes are out now, with the rest of the series following on subsequent Fridays.

Ad Astra – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Available: UK

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Ad Astra sees Brad Pitt play an astronaut who undertakes a dangerous mission to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition to find alien life that now threatens to have devastating consequences 30 years later. Directed by The Lost City of Z helmer James Gray, the contemplative sci-fi movie also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, and Donald Sutherland.