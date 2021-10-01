6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to watch this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another edition of our weekly streaming recommendations – and now we're officially in spooky season, so we've got plenty of on-theme viewing suggestions.

For starters, Welcome to Blumhouse returns to Amazon Prime with two new movies available to stream this weekend and you can keep the horror movie marathon going with Us, Jordan Peele's second movie, which is now on Prime in the UK. Alternatively, for a more family-friendly Halloween adventure, try LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales on Disney Plus.

And if Halloween isn't your thing, no stress – Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark premieres on HBO Max this weekend, while new Jake Gyllenhaal-led thriller The Guilty arrives on Netflix. Plus, you can now stream Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds as a rouge NPC, on Disney Plus in the UK. To put it simply, there should be something here for everyone.

The Guilty – Netflix

Watch today: Netflix

Taking place over the course of one morning in a 911 dispatch call center, demoted LAPD officer Joe (Gyllenhaal) receives an emergency call from a mother who's been abducted. However, things are not all as they seem. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, who previously helmed movies including Training Day and The Magnificent Seven, the movie is a remake of the 2018 Danish thriller of the same name and also stars Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.

Welcome to the Blumhouse – Amazon Prime

Watch now: Amazon Prime Video

Following the four films released in the series last year, two new editions of Welcome to the Blumhouse have arrived on Amazon Prime Video – Bingo Hell, which focuses on a group of elderly friends whose bingo hall is sold to a sinister force and Black as Night, which follows a young girl who hunts vampires in New Orleans. Two more installments will follow next week, and all four new films were produced by Jason Blum.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales – Disney Plus

Watch today: Disney Plus

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales sees Poe Dameron and BB-8 make an emergency landing on the planet Mustafar where they encounter Graballa the Hutt. While they wait for Poe's X-Wing to be repaired, they venture into Darth Vader's castle with Vader's servant Vaneé, who shares three spooky stories linked to iconic Star Wars villains through the ages. The voice cast includes Tony Hale and Christian Slater.

The Many Saints of Newark – HBO Max

Watch today: HBO Max

The Many Saints of Newark follows the teenage years of Tony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini (taking over the role made famous by his late father James in The Sopranos), against the backdrop of the 1967 Newark riots. The movie was directed by The Sopranos director Alan Taylor and co-written by David Chase, and also stars Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, and Ray Liotta. For more on The Many Saints of Newark, you can read our interview with Chase here.

Us – Amazon Prime

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Another Blum-produced horror arrives on Amazon Prime (although in this case only in the UK) in time for spooky season in the form of Us – Jordan Peele's sophomore feature after the critically acclaimed Get Out follows Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o) and her family, whose idyllic beach vacation turns to chaos when their doppelgängers suddenly appear and begin to terrorize them. The all-star cast also includes Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Free Guy – Disney Plus

Watch today: Disney Plus

Directed by Stranger Things' Shawn Levy, Free Guy follows Ryan Reynolds’ Guy, an NPC (AKA Non-Playable Character) who becomes self-aware. When the developers of Free City – the GTA-like game that Guy lives in – decide to shut the servers down, Guy must fight to save the world as he knows it. But our hero’s not alone: Guy’s helped by Molotov Girl, the avatar for developer Millie (Jodie Comer), and her real-world partner Keys (Joe Keery).