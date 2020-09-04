6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to watch this weekend (September 4)

Another week, another bunch of new Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to stream this week. Headlining this week's batch of new content is Charlie Kaufman's I'm Thinking of Ending Things, one of the more mind-bending movies the service has ever put out. Then there's Mulan on Disney Plus, which will require a little more moolah to watch. On Amazon, there's The Boys season 2, which makes for a surreal, satirical superhero show that's a must-watch.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Based on Iain Reid's acclaimed novel of the same name, Charlie Kaufman's latest movie follows a young woman who travels with her boyfriend to meet his parents on their secluded farm. From the creative mind of the man behind Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a psychological thriller that will fry your nerves and leave you questioning what is real and what isn’t. Top tip: don’t believe everything you see...

The Boys – Amazon Prime

Available: Worldwide

The Boys are back! The second season of Amazon’s hit superhero series follows on almost immediately where the first season left off with Butcher MIA and our titular boys (and Kimiko) on the run from the law after their assault on Vought.

Expect Vought’s corporate Supes – led by Homelander and the Seven – to continue to fight back against those who would do harm to the mega-corporation, while newcomer Stormfront (Aya Cash) provides a welcome spark of energy and sardonic putdowns to proceedings. Just be warned: those of you who were hoping to speed through The Boys season 2 this week may need to pump the brakes on their A-Train-style plans. Only the first three episodes are out now, with new episodes to come every Friday through September and October.

Mulan – Disney Plus

A live-action Mulan – and its asking price – might raise a few eyebrows, but there’s no denying the sheer amount of movie magic on display in the remake of the ‘90s animated classic. Sure, things have been pared back (no Mushu or musical numbers, for instance), yet the House of Mouse has transformed the story of a woman-turned-soldier into a rich, vibrant spectacle of colour that even outdoes the original in places.

If you want to watch it now, you’ll need a Disney Plus subscription and have to pay $29.99/£19.99. For those who want to wait, Mulan is coming to Disney Plus without an extra fee involved on December 4.

Back to the Future – Netflix

Available: US

Where to begin? Back to the Future is a quintessential sci-fi classic that's left its imprint on everything from Rick and Morty to pretty much every show and movie involving time travel. But it's not just a clever concept done right.

The story of Marty McFly's misadventures in the past with the hare-brained scientist Doc Brown is filled with energetic action, a race against time and, at its core, plenty of heart. The sequels may have stretched the idea of time travel further, but it was perfected here.

Raised By Wolves – HBO Max

Available: US

From executive producer and science-fiction royalty Ridley Scott, the latest HBO Max series Raised by Wolves follows two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious planet. However, the colony they are building soon begins to fracture over religious differences. As a cheeky bonus, the first two episodes of the ambitious series are directed by Scott himself. Available on Sky soon in the UK.

Lion – Amazon

Available: UK

Lion tells the true story of a 25-year-old man who was separated from his family in India. In a search to rediscover his past, Saroo – played by Dev Patel – uses Google Earth to search for his hometown. It's a deeply emotional journey and one that rightly picked up six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Just make sure to bring the tissues with you to the sofa.