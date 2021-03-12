6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

The days are getting lighter, but you can still fill your weekend up with the cream of the crop from Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max – and more. But with so much choice across so many streamers, it’s hard to know where to look. Thankfully, we’ve got the cure to ail your bingeing needs. We’ve curated a snapshot of the most exciting movies and shows you should be streaming this weekend.

There’s plenty to get excited about this week, too, with Marvel pulling back the curtain behind events in Westview with a making-of WandaVision documentary, Tom Holland as a drug addict in Cherry, and South Park taking a jab at the weird world of COVID conspiracies in its Vaccination Special. Whether you’re a Netflix subscriber, need something to watch on Apple TV Plus, or want more use out of your Amazon account, there’s bound to be something here for you.

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision – Disney Plus

For years, Marvel was a closed shop. Outside of snippets of special features on Blu-rays, we never had a chance to see how the MCU sausage was made. Assembled, then, is a breath of fresh air: a comprehensive, one-hour look at how Marvel Studios’ tentative steps into television with WandaVision became a worldwide sensation. Featuring insight from Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and the crew behind WandaVision, this is a must-watch for any Marvel fan who needs to spend just one more week in Westview. It’s also a love letter to the countless people who help make the Marvel magic happen.

Cherry – Apple Plus TV

If you only know Tom Holland from swinging and wall-crawling as Spider-Man, you might be in for a shock. Cherry sees the British actor take on his grittiest role yet, as a soldier returning from Afghanistan with PTSD and a drug addiction. Holland anchors the movie as an erratic, tortured soul who goes to serious lengths to fuel his addiction, while Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo also get a chance to show off a different side to their directing talents. It results in a hard, harrowing watch – one that should dispel any suggestions both Holland and the Russos are intent on playing it safe away from the world of superheroes.

The One – Netflix

What if you could find The One in the next five minutes? That’s the premise for what might become your next Netflix obsession. Based on a 2017 novel by John Marrs, The One revolves around a groundbreaking new technology, one that takes your DNA and tells you your true love within the time it takes to swipe left on a handful of matches on Tinder. But if only it were that simple. The new Netflix series explores a world that suddenly has to rethink its connection to their loved ones, all while overseen by the shadowy scientist (played by Hannah Ware) who is hiding a secret or two. This is Black Mirror writ large – and it’s now available on Netflix.

Yes Day – Netflix

Lockdown has probably led to a fair share of disagreements between housemates, friends, and family. Yes Day, instead, focuses on the positives – no matter the chaos that might ensue. Yes Day stars Jennifer Garner as a mom who lets their kids make the rules – and the parents have to say ‘Yes’ – for 24 hours. Think The Purge but with water balloon fights and you’re on the right track. It comes together to form the sort of comedy Netflix excels in, where you can kick back and relax for 90 minutes as the hijinks and hilarity ensue.

South Park Vaccination Special – HBO Max

South Park hasn’t lost its golden touch. The animated series, which has been running for over two decades, made its name on razor-sharp commentary on world events. There’s no bigger world event at the moment than the COVID vaccination rollout – and creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have set their sights on the hyper-online conspiracy theorists that have hit back against the jab. Featuring everything from Butters joining a QAnon-style group, to a shocking scene involving Colorado’s own fictional version of Hilary Clinton, it has all the hallmarks of the classic series – while being as uncomfortably up to date as ever.

Death Proof - Amazon

Death Proof, AKA the one Quentin Tarantino movie you’ve probably never seen. You can rectify that this weekend on Amazon Prime Video. A throwback to the cheesy exploitation movies of the ‘70s, Death Proof marries Tarantino’s abundant love of cinema with schlocky action and high-speed sequences, well, to die for. It may not be shouted about as much as Tarantino’s other classics, but this love letter to old-school cinema is one we love, and hope the legendary director returns to again and again.