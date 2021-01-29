6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max movies and shows to watch this weekend

Another weekend, another bumper crop of new additions to your favorite streaming services. Regardless of what you're in the mood to watch, you should be able to find it in this batch of new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max.

One thing's for sure this week – your weekend movie is sorted. If you're after a period drama, there's The Dig on Netflix, starring Carey Mulligan. If you'd rather watch something more action-packed, try brand new crime thriller The Little Things or the classic Brendan Fraser-led flick The Mummy on HBO Max instead. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime has got all your sci-fi needs sorted with Blade Runner 2049 and Wonder Woman coming to the streamer this weekend.

As always, we've got more extensive streaming guides if you're in need of further viewing inspiration, from the best Netflix movies to the best shows on Amazon Prime .

The Dig – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

The Dig reimagines the events of the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo, when the site of a medieval burial site was discovered in Suffolk in the east of England, and the relationships that formed between residents and archeologists. Carey Mulligan stars as Edith Pretty, the woman who owned the land where the site was uncovered. Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, and Johnny Flynn also star. Based on the book of the same name by John Preston, the movie was directed by Australian filmmaker Simon Stone.

The Little Things – HBO Max

Available: US

The crime thriller stars Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as two police officers – a deputy sheriff and a detective in the LAPD, respectively – in '90s LA who clash while trying to hunt down a serial killer. Jared Leto also stars as the prime suspect, while Natalie Morales plays another detective. The movie was written and directed by John Lee Hancock, who's known for flicks like sports dramas The Rookie and The Blind Side . It premieres simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Snowpiercer season 2 – Amazon Prime

Available: US (Amazon Prime) and UK (Netflix)

Season 2 of the dystopian thriller is now streaming, with a new episode out every week. A reboot of Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's 2013 movie, the series follows the passengers of the Snowpiercer, a huge, perpetually moving train that circles the globe carrying the remnants of humanity seven years after the world becomes a frozen wasteland. However, season 1 ended with a big plot twist – there's another train out there, too. The show's ensemble cast includes Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, and Sean Bean.

The Mummy – HBO Max

Available: US

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz star in the action-packed movie that follows the fall-out of an ancient Egyptian mummy accidentally being brought back to life. It's an easy mistake to make. A remake of the 1932 movie of the same name starring Boris Karloff, the 1999 reboot has carved out its own place in film history, spawning sequels and spin-offs in the form of 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2002's The Scorpion King – the star of the latter, Dwayne Johnson, is even helming an adaptation of his breakout role for TV.

Blade Runner 2049 – Amazon Prime

Available: UK

The sequel to Ridley Scott's neo-noir sci-fi movie sees Denis Villeneuve take over the director's chair (although Scott was still on board as an executive producer) and Harrison Ford reprise his role as Rick Deckard. New additions to the cast include Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, and Robin Wright. Set 30 years after the original movie, Gosling plays K, a replicant "blade runner" who uncovers a secret that threatens to destabilize society and the course of civilization.

Wonder Woman – Amazon Prime

Available: UK

Gal Gadot stars as the titular Amazon princess-turned-superhero in this 2017 addition to the DCEU. After an American fighter pilot (played by Chris Pine) crash lands on the Amazonian island of Themyscira and tells her about World War I, Wonders sets out to stop the conflict, believing it to be the fault of Ares, long-time enemy of the Amazons. Just a typical day, then. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the comic book adaptation also stars Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, and David Thewlis.