6 New Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another fresh batch of streaming recommendations from us. Whatever you're in the mood to get stuck into during your downtime this week, there should be something out there for everyone.

Let's start with movies. With the Oscars taking place on Sunday, you've got a chance to catch up with two of the nominees beforehand – King Richard, starring Will Smith, is now on HBO Max, while Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, has arrived on Prime Video in the UK. Plus, sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049 from director Denis Villeneuve (whose latest, Dune, is nominated for Best Picture) is on Netflix in the US.

As for TV shows, you've got a few choices for your next binge watch. Bridgerton season 2 has made its debut on Netflix, and things are looking a little different in the Ton this time around. Plus, US viewers can get started on Atlanta season 3 on Hulu or Starstruck season 2 on HBO Max. Happy streaming.

Bridgerton season 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Bridgerton is back, bringing with it more gowns and more scenes that you shouldn't watch with your parents. Season 2 will focus on a new couple – there's a new family in town, the Sharmas, and sparks start to fly between oldest daughter Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Regé-Jean Page may have exited the series, but the other half of last season's main duo, Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne, is returning in a smaller role.

King Richard – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

Will Smith looks set to win the Best Actor award at the Oscars – and for good reason. The actor's portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of famous tennis players Venus and Serena, is nuanced yet powerful, Smith embodying a man struggling against the system to give his daughters the best chance of success. Reinaldo Marcus Green's biopic takes a relatively uncritical standpoint – not surprising considering the Williams sisters were involved – but that does not take away from this brilliant story of overcoming adversity to reach previously unthinkable heights. Aunjanue Ellis is also incredible as the sisters' mother, Oracene Price, going toe-to-toe with Smith. This one's definitely one to catch before the Oscars on Sunday.

Atlanta season 3 – Hulu

(Image credit: FX)

Available: US

Watch today: Hulu

Atlanta is back for season 3, with the first two episodes already available to stream on Hulu. Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Brain Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz return for the penultimate installment of the comedy drama, with this season taking place in Europe rather than Atlanta, Georgia, and things are off to a trippy start in episode 1 – you'll see what we mean when you watch. New episodes are following on a weekly basis.

Starstruck season 2 – HBO Max

(Image credit: BBC/HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max (already on BBC iPlayer in the UK)

Comedian Rose Matafeo's charming rom-com series Starstruck returns for season 2. The show follows a 20-something New Zealander (Matafeo) living in London who has a one-night stand with a stranger (Nikesh Patel) on New Year's Eve. The only issue? It turns out he's a famous movie star. Oh, and she might be falling in love with him. The new season started streaming in the UK last month, but now it's finally arrived across the pond.

Blade Runner 2049 – Netflix

(Image credit: Sony Pictures )

Available: US

Watch today: Netflix

The sequel to Ridley Scott's neo-noir sci-fi movie sees Denis Villeneuve take over the director's chair (although Scott was still on board as an executive producer) and Harrison Ford reprise his role as Rick Deckard. New additions to the cast include Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, and Robin Wright. Set 30 years after the original movie, Gosling plays K, a replicant "blade runner" who uncovers a secret that threatens to destabilize society and the course of civilization.

Spencer – Prime Video

(Image credit: Neon)

Available: UK

Watch today: Prime Video

Another Oscar nominee, this time directed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larraín and written by Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight. The movie sees Kristen Stewart (who received a nomination for her performance) portraying Diana, while Jack Farthing is Prince Charles. Set over the course of three days in 1991, it follows Diana as she spends Christmas with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk – and decides to end her marriage to Charles after rumors of infidelity. The cast also includes Timothy Spall and Sally Hawkins.