6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

It’s time to make use of the countless streaming services you’ve collected during the past year. Several new movies and shows are out, just waiting to be binged across this weekend. But where do you start? And what if you’re in the mood for a comedy instead of a drama? Or what about a trek across Middle-earth on one day and a taste of an Oscar frontrunner on another?

Whatever your fancy, there’s going to be something here for your in our cheat sheet to this weekend’s biggest streaming newcomers. Netflix has a comforting dose of reality TV to settle down with as The Circle returns to our screens. Apple TV’s Mythic Quest is also providing the laughs and LARPs with an Everlight special. Over on NOW TV in the UK, meanwhile, there’s finally a chance to watch Promising Young Woman before next Sunday’s Academy Awards. It’s well worth the wait.

The Circle USA season 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The premise of reality series The Circle is deceptively simple: a group of contestants move into an apartment building, but never meet. Instead, they must communicate using ‘The Circle’, a computer app that sends and receives messages via their profiles. But there’s the rub – you can be anyone you want to be in The Circle.

Episode by episode, each ‘person’ is rated, with the highest-rated among the group given more powers as Influencers. It soon devolves into appointment reality television as personas are crafted, lies are concocted, and the perils of a world tied to their screens soon becomes apparent.

Netflix is launching the second season across April and May. Expect a whole host of thrills and social media spills – The Circle, after all, is the perfect guilty pleasure show to watch virtually alongside friends and family.

The Master – Netflix

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

Available: US

Watch today: Netflix

The Master may not have been a box office hit, but time has been kind to what director Paul Thomas Anderson calls his greatest-ever work.

In one of his most memorable performances in a career bursting with them, Philip Seymour Hoffman plays Lancaster Dodd, leader of a movement known as ‘The Cause’. Down-on-his-luck veteran Freddie (Joaquin Phoenix) eventually gravitates towards the intensely serene Dodd and falls under his influence. What follows is a masterclass in acting from two of the best performers of their generation – and a director who is able to keep up with every hard-hitting beat and exploration on what it means to be truly free.

The Master doesn’t just come highly recommended, it’s almost downright essential viewing for anyone with even a passing interest in film.

Mythic Quest: Everlight – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Apple TV Plus

Mystic Quest is back for another standalone special. Just ahead of its second season in May, the video game development comedy is presenting Everlight, a bite-sized chunk of Mystic Quest HQ misadventures.

But, unlike last year’s “Quarantine”, things are a little brighter this time around. The team are celebrating the game’s annual ‘Everlight’ event and marking the occasion with a LARP (Live Action Roleplay) game in the offices. Hijinks, inevitably, ensue – and there’s even an Anthony Hopkins cameo to listen out for. As a joyously nerdy, brilliantly funny palate cleanser that reflects a world slowly finding its feet again, you can’t do much better.

Promising Young Woman – NOW TV

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Available: UK

Watch today: NOW in the UK; VOD in the US

Promising Young Woman has been available to view in the US for some time, but it’s finally arriving in the UK this weekend. Starring Carey Mulligan, the film is a dark comedy/thriller that follows Mulligan’s Cassie, who fakes inebriation in clubs, and when men take her home, reveals she’s completely sober. Promising Young Woman, written and directed by Emerald Fennell, is up for five Oscars – Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. It’s produced by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment, along with FilmNation Entertainment, and also stars Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, and Alison Brie.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy – HBO Max

(Image credit: New Line)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

If you’re looking for an adventure to get lost in this weekend, you can’t go wrong with The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Peter Jackson’s epics chronicle the adventures of Elijah Wood’s Frodo Baggins and friends as they attempt to traverse Middle Earth and destroy the One Ring, battling the forces of darkness all the while. The Fellowship we follow across the trilogy is comprised of iconic characters like Gandalf, Aragorn, and Legolas, and they go up against the infamous Saruman and Sauron in their quest. Now’s the best time to catch-up on the series – whether you’re a first time viewer or Tolkien’s number one fan.

The Hobbit trilogy – Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: UK

Watch today: Amazon Prime Video

Across the pond in the UK, you can now catch The Hobbit Trilogy on Amazon Prime Video. Also directed by Peter Jackson, and prequels to The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, these films tell the story of Frodo’s relative Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman). This spectacular adventure takes us back across Middle Earth, from the Shire to Smaug the dragon’s treasure-filled lair, and sees the return (or first appearance, technically) of characters like Gandalf and Legolas. You’ll also learn how the Ring fell into the possession of Bilbo. Although not as well-loved as their predecessors, these films are definitely still worth a watch this weekend.