6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to watch this weekend

Your weekend movie nights are sorted with all these new additions to your favorite streaming platforms – there's enough here to see you through from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. For one thing, the brand new comedy sequel Coming 2 America starring Eddie Murphy has arrived on Amazon Prime worldwide. Plus, the latest animation from the House of Mouse, Raya and the Last Dragon , has debuted on Disney Plus, while Amy Poehler-directed comedy Moxie is now on Netflix. This weekend, you're spoilt for choice when it comes to new releases.

If you're after something a little older, try Christopher Nolan's mind-bending Inception on HBO Max in the US or Amazon Prime in the UK. If you're in the US, Quentin Tarantino's debut feature Reservoir Dogs is now available to watch, too. And, as always, we've got more extensive streaming guides if you need further inspiration, including the best Netflix movies , the best movies on Amazon Prime , and the best movies on Disney Plus . Happy streaming.

Coming 2 America – Amazon Prime

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Amazon

A sequel to the original 1988 movie, Coming 2 America sees Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) become the king of Zamunda after his father dies. However, with three daughters and no sons to succeed him, his life and the throne are in danger from his rival General Izzi (Wesley Snipes) – that is, until Akeem learns he has a son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), living in New York from a long-ago one night stand. Lavelle and his mother are brought to Zamunda, and his preparation to become heir to the throne begins.

Raya and the Last Dragon – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Disney's highly anticipated animated feature is premiering exclusively on Disney Plus Premier Access this weekend. Raya and the Last Dragon takes place 500 years after the dragons of the fantasy world of Kumandra sacrificed themselves to save humanity from an evil force, yet now that same evil has returned. Star Wars: The Last Jedi 's Kelly Marie Tran voices Raya, who must find the legendary last dragon (voiced by Awkwafina) and save the world. Expect beautiful visuals and a tug on your heartstrings.

Moxie – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Moxie is actor and comedian Amy Poehler's second time in the director's chair. The comedy drama follows Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a shy 16-year-old, who's fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school and decides to take inspiration from the rebellious past of her mother (Poehler). She anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution. The Morning Show's Marcia Gay Harden and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Clark Gregg also star.

Reservoir Dogs – Amazon Prime

Available: US

Watch now: Amazon

Quentin Tarantino's debut movie Reservoir Dogs, released in 1992, stars Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, and Tarantino himself as diamond thieves whose planned heist of a jewelry store goes terribly wrong, documenting the events before and after the heist. According to Tarantino, the movie was inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1956 film noir The Killing. The director's big screen debut has got all the hallmarks of a Tarantino joint – violence, a non-linear timeline, and plenty of pop culture references.

Inception – HBO Max

Available: US (HBO Max) and UK (Amazon Prime)

Watch now: HBO Max

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Inception stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating his victims' dreams. He's offered a chance to have his criminal history erased – in exchange for implanting another person's idea into a target's subconscious. The ensemble cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, and Michael Caine. The movie was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won four of them. Plus, it's not as confusing as people say it is. We promise.

Little Miss Sunshine – Amazon Prime

Available: UK

Watch now: Amazon