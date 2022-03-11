6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained . Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red , is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.

Plus, Oscar-nominated sci-fi epic Dune has returned to HBO Max after its initial 30-day run on the streamer last year. US audiences can prepare for director Christopher Nolan's next World War 2 movie, Oppenheimer, with Dunkirk , which is now on Netflix, while viewers in the UK can catch Hail, Caesar! . If you'd rather get stuck into a new TV show, comedy drama Upload is back on Prime Video for season 2. All episodes are available to watch now, so you can sink your teeth into a weekend binge watch.

The Adam Project – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Taking inspiration from several '80s classics, new sci-fi adventure The Adam Project sees Ryan Reynolds play a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. While he’s there, he encounters his late father, a physicist played by Mark Ruffalo, who is now the same age as Reynolds’ character. Jennifer Garner plays Adam's mother, while Zoe Saldaña is his present-day wife and Catherine Keener is the movie's villain.

Turning Red – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Turning Red follows Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl growing up in Toronto in the early '00s. So far, so normal – except she turns into a giant red panda when she gets excited or stressed. Turns out this is a family curse, but there is a way to contain it – except the one time when the ritual can be performed just happens to clash with the night her favorite boy band are playing a show.

Upload season 2 – Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Prime Video

Upload is back for season 2. Created by Greg Daniels, who previously worked on The Office US and Parks and Recreation, the show is set in a version of the near-future where people can upload their consciousness into a virtual afterlife of their choice when they die. All seven episodes of the new season are arriving at once, so you can binge watch to your heart's content.

Dune – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

Good news: Dune is finally back on HBO Max. Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic focuses on a planet called Arrakis (also known as Dune), the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe – a drug called ‘the spice’ that extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes faster-than-light travel possible. The all-star cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem.

Dunkirk – Netflix

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Available: US

Watch today: Netflix

Before everyone and their dog was cast in the upcoming movie Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan made another World War 2 movie. Dunkirk follows the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk, France, in 1940 after they're surrounded by the German army. An all-star ensemble cast includes Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles (in his big-screen debut), Tom Hardy, and Barry Keoghan, and the movie was nominated for eight Oscars, including Nolan's first Best Director nod.

Hail, Caesar! – Netflix

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: UK

Watch today: Netflix

Set in '50s Hollywood, Hail, Caesar! follows a day in the life of a "fixer" (played by Josh Brolin), who's employed by the studio to keep its stars in line and cover up any scandals. However, when one of their biggest stars (George Clooney) disappears, he has a little more on his plate to deal with. In true Coen Brothers movie fashion, there's an impressive ensemble cast, including Tilda Swinton, Channing Tatum, Frances McDormand, and Ralph Fiennes.