6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to watch this weekend

Wolfwalkers – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

In a time of superstition and magic, young apprentice hunter Robyn Goodfellowe (voiced by Honor Kneafsey) travels to Ireland with her father (Sean Bean) to hunt the last wolf pack. However, things change when Robyn makes friends with a member of a mysterious tribe rumoured to turn into wolves at night – Robyn uncovers a secret that risks turning her into what her father has been tasked to destroy. This beautiful animation is made by Cartoon Saloon, the same studio who made The Breadwinner about an 11-year-old girl living in Afghanistan.

The Prom – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

In The Prom, a group of washed-up Broadway stars try to give themselves a PR boost by campaigning to let a lesbian teenager go to her small-town high school prom with her girlfriend. Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, and Andrew Rannells play the actors in question – when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, they find their lives upended. The movie musical is directed by Ryan Murphy of American Horror Story and Glee fame, and also stars Kerry Washington and Keegan-Michael Key.

The Mess You Leave Behind – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Spanish drama series The Mess You Leave Behind follows Raquel, a teacher starting a new job at a high school in a small town. She’s haunted by the suspicious death of her predecessor, Elvira, that occurred there a few weeks before. A thriller unfolds amidst themes of loss, grief and guilt, and Raquel soon begins fearing for her own life as the truth about Elvira’s death becomes murkier. It’s based on the award-winning novel of the same name by series director Carlos Montero.

James Bond – Peacock

Available: US

All the Bond movies, up to Daniel Craig’s turn as 007, are now available to stream on Peacock – so if you’re still waiting impatiently for No Time to Die , you can scratch that Bond-shaped itch. Start right at the beginning with Dr No, the first movie in the franchise starring the late Sean Connery. Revisit other iconic portrayals of the secret agent by actors like Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan, from Live and Let Die to Die Another Day. Perfect movie marathon material for a lazy Sunday.

The Departed – Amazon Prime

Available: UK

Martin Scorsese’s 2006 crime thriller The Departed is now available to stream on Amazon Prime in the UK. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon, a mob boss (Nicholson) plants a mole (Damon) within the police force, at the same time as an undercover cop (DiCaprio) attempts to infiltrate the mob. WHen both sides realise the situation, they race to find out the other’s identity before they’re found out themselves. The movie won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director – good old Marty.

Wild Rose – Netflix

Available: UK

Jessie Buckley plays Rose-Lynn, a Scottish single mother and aspiring country singer who’s just been released from a year in prison for attempted drug smuggling. The movie follows Rose-Lynn as she juggles her job, two children, and her dream of travelling to Nashville and becoming a country music star. Buckley was nominated for a BAFTA for her heartfelt performance – she puts her background in musical theatre to good use, too, and sings all her own songs. Her co-stars include Sophie Okonedo and Julie Walters.