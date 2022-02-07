New Luke Skywalker actor says his Book of Boba Fett debut was "unimaginably moving"

New Luke Skywalker actor Graham Hamilton has spoken at length about his debut in The Book of Boba Fett—and working with Mark Hamill.

Hamilton, the Luke Skywalker "performance artist" (as Lucasfilm describes it in The Book of Boba Fett’s credits), took to Instagram to pay tribute to the team behind the Disney Plus series.

"Co-creating Luke Skywalker for The Book of Boba Fett with master Mark Hamill was one of the most magical and fulfilling creative experiences of my life," Hamilton said.

"Deep gratitude to Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau for bringing me into the family and to all the geniuses [at Star Wars and Lucasfilm]... It's hard to express what this all meant for me, how unimaginably moving it was and still is."

Hamilton also pointed to several highlights on-set, including lightsaber training, listening to Hamill's stories, and fist bumping with Grogu—a moment that made it into the final cut.

The specifics of the new Luke Skywalker performance aren’t yet known, though The Mandalorian season 2 finale utilized "Respeecher" technology (as well as stand-in Max Lloyd-Jones working alongside Hamill) using hours of older Mark Hamill material to help synthesize a younger speaking voice for Luke Skywalker.

The Book of Boba Fett also addressed other history in a galaxy far, far away. One soundtrack Easter egg called back to Yoda’s Theme from The Empire Strikes Back, while another live-action newcomer arrived in the shape of The Clone Wars’ gunslinger Cad Bane.

