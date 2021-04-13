New Hulu comedy series will star Michael Cera alongside Amy Schumer

Michael Cera is coming back to the small screen – the actor has joined the upcoming Hulu comedy Life & Beth, starring opposite comedian Amy Schumer.

This is Cera's first on-screen TV series regular role since he played George Michael Bluth in beloved sitcom Arrested Development. In Life & Beth, he'll play a character called John, a farmer and chef who's always honest and to the point. Schumer also created, directs, writes, and executive produces the 10-episode series, which is expected to stream on Hulu sometime this year.

Schumer plays Beth, a woman whose life seems perfect on paper, with a good job and a long-term relationship with an attractive and successful man. However, a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past and, through flashbacks to her teenage years, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to be.

Known for her stand-up comedy, Life & Beth is Schumer's first scripted TV series regular role and her first show since her Comedy Central sketch show that helped propel her to stardom. In the meantime, she's starred in movies like Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty .

Meanwhile, Cera found fame with his roles in movies like Superbad , Juno , and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. More recently, he's starred in the Julianne Moore-led comedy drama Gloria Bell, crime drama Molly's Game , and indie animation Cryptozoo.