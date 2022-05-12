New Flintlock: Siege of Dawn trailer tells us more about its incredibly expansive world

Upcoming action-RPG Flintlock: Siege of Dawn has received a new trailer in the form of a behind-the-scenes look at the game.

The new trailer titled: ' Flintlock: Behind the Scenes – A Rich World ' features employees from developer A44 Games discussing the upcoming game. Art director Robert Bruce and principal environmental artist Steven Chen give an insight into several aspects of Flintlock’s world from its scale, its influences, character development, and more.

Speaking first in the video, Robert Bruce talks about just how big the world of Flintlock: Siege of Dawn will be, explaining: "We really want to encourage exploration. Above ground, below ground, to peaks, in castles - there’s always something hidden, and we want to reward those players who seek that out."

Steven Chen then goes on to explain how, although an open-world game, Flintlock is divided up into three large zones, each with its own unique environment and architectural style.

As for what influenced A44 whilst developing Flintlock, Bruce explains that there are "a lot of influences in the game" but that there was an emphasis during production for the team to find what makes the story of each area of the game unique.

One of these influences comes directly from the studio’s homeland of New Zealand, as Chen reveals the team did a lot of research into the geography of the country, its native trees, plants, and even animals - all of which helped to find the art style of the game.

Finally, the two developers touched upon its main protagonist Nor. As Bruce explains in the video: "We always want to be on the pulse of what’s new and what can help us as a small studio," and so the Unreal app MetaHuman was something the team looked into when creating Flintlock’s characters. We also get a brief look at the Gods (aka bosses) in the upcoming game during this segment all of which look incredibly detailed and also extremely intimidating.

Flintlock: Siege of Dawn is due to release sometime during 2022 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X /S, PS4, and PS5 . It will also be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.