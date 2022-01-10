New Doctor Strange 2 image shows Wong trapped by magic

A new picture from Doctor Strange 2 is here, and it shows Wong held captive by magic.

The Doctor Strange sequel, officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is set to delve into multiple realities (as the title suggests).

It seems the film is also going to put the characters in some considerable peril, though. In the new picture, which arrived as part of USA Today's preview of new movies in 2022, Wong is held trapped by magical shackles – and by the injuries on his face and the destruction around him, it looks like a serious battle of some kind has taken place.

New still of Wong in DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS!(via: USA Today) pic.twitter.com/1MzNOC6VZFJanuary 8, 2022 See more

Wong was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which revealed he has become Sorcerer Supreme. Whoever (or whatever) has him trapped must be very powerful indeed – and a potential candidate is the Dark Doctor Strange revealed in the sequel's first trailer.

Doctor Strange 2 will also feature the big-screen debut of America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez, as well as the return of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch, in her first appearance since WandaVision. Tom Hiddleston's Loki is also said to be appearing in the film.

The Sam Raimi-directed sequel recently reportedly underwent reshoots that were inspired by No Way Home and Loki's multiversal shenanigans – which means we can probably expect a wild ride through the multiverse, especially with Wanda and possibly Loki joining the fray.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives this May 6. In the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.