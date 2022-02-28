New Disney Plus movies and shows for March 2022: Everything new this month

A brand new batch of movies and TV shows are arriving on Disney Plus in March, with exciting releases including Marvel's highly anticipated Moon Knight and Pixar's heartwarming comedy Turning Red.

UK viewers can look forward to more Pam and Tommy, as the series continues its weekly rollout on the streamer. Nightmare Alley, Guillermo Del Toro's new Oscar-nominated thriller, will be available to stream as well.

We've rounded up everything available on Disney Plus in both the US and UK in March 2022, including the top three that we're most excited about.

Turning Red

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Pixar's new film Turning Red premieres exclusively on Disney Plus, and has already been met with several positive reviews. The movie follows the life of a teenage girl named Meilin Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), who turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited or stressed. Sandra Oh provides the voice for Ming Lee, Mei's overprotective mother. Domee Shi, director of the Academy Award-winning Pixar short Bao, makes her feature directorial debut.

Moon Knight

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Oscar Isaac makes his MCU debut as Moon Knight, a mysterious superhero with multiple personas and identities. The new Marvel series, created by The Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater, will consist of six episodes and potentially crossover into the MCU films. Ethan Hawke also stars as Dr. Arthur Harrow, a scientist and cult leader who is also Moon Knight's main adversary.

Nightmare Alley

(Image credit: Searchlight)

Available on Disney Plus UK and on HBO Max in the US

Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as a con-man named Stanton Carlisle who meets a clairvoyant (Toni Collette) and her mentalist husband (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival. Stan becomes a carnival act of his own and uses his new status to swindle the wealthy and elite of New York. The neo-noir thriller tells a dark story that contains no supernatural elements, a first for director Guillermo Del Toro. The film received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Everything new on Disney Plus US in March 2022

New on Disney Plus: March 2

Brain Games: On The Road season 1

Broken Karaoke season 1 - 5 episodes

Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1 - 4 episodes

West Side Story

New on Disney Plus: March 4

Russia’s Wild Tiger

New on Disney Plus: March 9

Weekend Family season 1

New on Disney Plus: March 11

Turning Red

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

New on Disney Plus: March 16

Big City Greens season 3 - 5 episodes

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 - 6 episodes

Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends season 1 - 5 episodes

New on Disney Plus: March 18

Empty list Step

Cheaper by the Dozen

More Than Robots

New on Disney Plus: March 23

Doc McStuffins season 1

The Doc Files season 1

Parallels

New on Disney Plus: March 25

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

New on Disney Plus: March 30

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo season 1

Moon Knight

New on Disney Plus UK in March 2022

New on Disney Plus: March 2

Pam and Tommy season 1 episode 7

Queens season 1 episode 8

The Wonder Years episode 10

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 1 episode 3

West Side Story

Bob’s Burgers season 12 episode 4

Resident season 5 episodes 7-23

Our Kind of People episode 3

Outrun by Running Man season 1

Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1 episodes 8-11

Broken Karaoke S1

Single Parents season 1-2

Cosmos: Possible Worlds season 1

Rudolph’s Bakery season 4-5

Lost Treasures of Egypt season 1

The Cleveland Show season 4

New on Disney Plus: March 3

The Dropout episodes 1-3

New on Disney Plus: March 4

X-Men: First Class

I Give It A Year

The Mercy

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

The Sense of an Ending

Calvary

An Education

I, Daniel Blake

The King's Speech

Fresh

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

World’s Biggest Great White

Flooded Tombs of the Nile

Women of Impact: Changing the World

New on Disney Plus: March 7

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 11

New on Disney Plus: March 9

Weekend Family season 1

Pam and Tommy season 1 episode 8

Queens season 1 episode 9

The Wonder Years episode 11

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 1episode 4

The Great North season 2 episode 1-3

Muppet Babies season 3 episode 22-26

Resident season 5 episode 8

Our Kind of People episode 4

Bob’s Burgers season 12 episode 5

Gathering Storm season 1

Jungle Animal Rescue season 1

Emergence season 1

New on Disney Plus: March 10

The Dropout episode 4

This Is Us season 6 episode 7

New on Disney Plus: March 11

Turning Red

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

The Hidden Kingdom of China

Man Up

Mindhorn

Our Kind of Traitor

Swallows and Amazons

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

New on Disney Plus: March 14

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 12

New on Disney Plus: March 16

Queens season 1 episode 10

The Wonder Years episode 12

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 1 episode 5

Nightmare Alley

The Great North season 2 episode 4

Resident season 5 episode 9

Our Kind of People episode 5

Muppet Babies season 3 episode 27-30

Jonge Garde season 1-2

Rudolph’s Bakery season 6

Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 1 episode 13-17

Grey’s Anatomy season 17

Beyond Magic with DMC season 1

X-Ray Earth season 1

Wild Nordic season 1

New on Disney Plus: March 17

The Dropout episode 5

This Is Us season 6 episode 8

New on Disney Plus: March 18

Cheaper By the Dozen

More Than Robots

Mr. Holmes

Song For Marion (aka Unfinished Song)

The Woman In Black

The Woman in Black: Angel of Death

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien Vs Predator

Aliens Vs Predator Requiem

Alien: Covenant

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

Lost on Everest

New on Disney Plus: March 22

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 13

New on Disney Plus: March 23

Parallels season 1

Queens season 1 episode 11

The Wonder Years episode 13

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 1 episode 6

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Great North season 2 episode 5

Resident season 5 episode 10

Our Kind of People episode 6

Amphibia season 3 episode 6-9

Rise Up, Sing Out

Like Me! season 1-2

Car SOS season 9

Liar season 1-2

Alvin And The Chipmunks

New on Disney Plus: March 24

The Dropout episode 6

This Is Us season 6 episode 9

New on Disney Plus: March 25

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

The Ice Age Adventure of Buck Wild

Quartet

Seven Psychopaths

Tamara Drewe

The Love Punch

The Proposal

Amelia

Goal

The Aftermath

Rebuilding Paradise

Buried Secrets of Cordoba

New on Disney Plus: March 29

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 14

New on Disney Plus: March 30

Moon Knight season 1 episode 1

Queens season 1 episode 12

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 1 episode 7

The Great North season 2 episode 6

Resident season 5 episode 11

Our Kind of People episode 7

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 1 episode 13-20

Knights of Castelcorvo season 1

Running Wild With Bear Grylls season 6

Pet Seekers season 1

Siren season 1-3

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

New on Disney Plus: March 31

The Dropout episode 7

This Is Us season 6 episode 10

Nothing you fancy watching on the list? Then be sure to check out the best movies on Disney Plus and the best shows on Disney Plus right now.