New Disney Plus movies and shows for March 2022: Everything new this month

A brand new batch of movies and TV shows are arriving on Disney Plus in March, with exciting releases including Marvel's highly anticipated Moon Knight and Pixar's heartwarming comedy Turning Red.
UK viewers can look forward to more Pam and Tommy, as the series continues its weekly rollout on the streamer. Nightmare Alley, Guillermo Del Toro's new Oscar-nominated thriller, will be available to stream as well.
We've rounded up everything available on Disney Plus in both the US and UK in March 2022, including the top three that we're most excited about.
Turning Red
Pixar's new film Turning Red premieres exclusively on Disney Plus, and has already been met with several positive reviews. The movie follows the life of a teenage girl named Meilin Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), who turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited or stressed. Sandra Oh provides the voice for Ming Lee, Mei's overprotective mother. Domee Shi, director of the Academy Award-winning Pixar short Bao, makes her feature directorial debut.
Moon Knight
Oscar Isaac makes his MCU debut as Moon Knight, a mysterious superhero with multiple personas and identities. The new Marvel series, created by The Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater, will consist of six episodes and potentially crossover into the MCU films. Ethan Hawke also stars as Dr. Arthur Harrow, a scientist and cult leader who is also Moon Knight's main adversary.
Nightmare Alley
Available on Disney Plus UK and on HBO Max in the US
Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as a con-man named Stanton Carlisle who meets a clairvoyant (Toni Collette) and her mentalist husband (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival. Stan becomes a carnival act of his own and uses his new status to swindle the wealthy and elite of New York. The neo-noir thriller tells a dark story that contains no supernatural elements, a first for director Guillermo Del Toro. The film received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.
Everything new on Disney Plus US in March 2022
New on Disney Plus: March 2
- Brain Games: On The Road season 1
- Broken Karaoke season 1 - 5 episodes
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1 - 4 episodes
- West Side Story
New on Disney Plus: March 4
- Russia’s Wild Tiger
New on Disney Plus: March 9
- Weekend Family season 1
New on Disney Plus: March 11
- Turning Red
- Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
New on Disney Plus: March 16
- Big City Greens season 3 - 5 episodes
- Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 - 6 episodes
- Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends season 1 - 5 episodes
New on Disney Plus: March 18
- Empty list Step
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- More Than Robots
New on Disney Plus: March 23
- Doc McStuffins season 1
- The Doc Files season 1
- Parallels
New on Disney Plus: March 25
- OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u
- The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse
New on Disney Plus: March 30
- I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo season 1
- Moon Knight
New on Disney Plus UK in March 2022
New on Disney Plus: March 2
- Pam and Tommy season 1 episode 7
- Queens season 1 episode 8
- The Wonder Years episode 10
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 1 episode 3
- West Side Story
- Bob’s Burgers season 12 episode 4
- Resident season 5 episodes 7-23
- Our Kind of People episode 3
- Outrun by Running Man season 1
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1 episodes 8-11
- Broken Karaoke S1
- Single Parents season 1-2
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds season 1
- Rudolph’s Bakery season 4-5
- Lost Treasures of Egypt season 1
- The Cleveland Show season 4
New on Disney Plus: March 3
- The Dropout episodes 1-3
New on Disney Plus: March 4
- X-Men: First Class
- I Give It A Year
- The Mercy
- Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
- The Sense of an Ending
- Calvary
- An Education
- I, Daniel Blake
- The King's Speech
- Fresh
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- World’s Biggest Great White
- Flooded Tombs of the Nile
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
New on Disney Plus: March 7
- The Walking Dead season 11 episode 11
New on Disney Plus: March 9
- Weekend Family season 1
- Pam and Tommy season 1 episode 8
- Queens season 1 episode 9
- The Wonder Years episode 11
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 1episode 4
- The Great North season 2 episode 1-3
- Muppet Babies season 3 episode 22-26
- Resident season 5 episode 8
- Our Kind of People episode 4
- Bob’s Burgers season 12 episode 5
- Gathering Storm season 1
- Jungle Animal Rescue season 1
- Emergence season 1
New on Disney Plus: March 10
- The Dropout episode 4
- This Is Us season 6 episode 7
New on Disney Plus: March 11
- Turning Red
- Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
- The Hidden Kingdom of China
- Man Up
- Mindhorn
- Our Kind of Traitor
- Swallows and Amazons
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
New on Disney Plus: March 14
- The Walking Dead season 11 episode 12
New on Disney Plus: March 16
- Queens season 1 episode 10
- The Wonder Years episode 12
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 1 episode 5
- Nightmare Alley
- The Great North season 2 episode 4
- Resident season 5 episode 9
- Our Kind of People episode 5
- Muppet Babies season 3 episode 27-30
- Jonge Garde season 1-2
- Rudolph’s Bakery season 6
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 1 episode 13-17
- Grey’s Anatomy season 17
- Beyond Magic with DMC season 1
- X-Ray Earth season 1
- Wild Nordic season 1
New on Disney Plus: March 17
- The Dropout episode 5
- This Is Us season 6 episode 8
New on Disney Plus: March 18
- Cheaper By the Dozen
- More Than Robots
- Mr. Holmes
- Song For Marion (aka Unfinished Song)
- The Woman In Black
- The Woman in Black: Angel of Death
- Alien
- Alien 3
- Alien Resurrection
- Alien Vs Predator
- Aliens Vs Predator Requiem
- Alien: Covenant
- Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
- Lost on Everest
New on Disney Plus: March 22
- The Walking Dead season 11 episode 13
New on Disney Plus: March 23
- Parallels season 1
- Queens season 1 episode 11
- The Wonder Years episode 13
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 1 episode 6
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- The Great North season 2 episode 5
- Resident season 5 episode 10
- Our Kind of People episode 6
- Amphibia season 3 episode 6-9
- Rise Up, Sing Out
- Like Me! season 1-2
- Car SOS season 9
- Liar season 1-2
- Alvin And The Chipmunks
New on Disney Plus: March 24
- The Dropout episode 6
- This Is Us season 6 episode 9
New on Disney Plus: March 25
- OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
- The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse
- The Ice Age Adventure of Buck Wild
- Quartet
- Seven Psychopaths
- Tamara Drewe
- The Love Punch
- The Proposal
- Amelia
- Goal
- The Aftermath
- Rebuilding Paradise
- Buried Secrets of Cordoba
New on Disney Plus: March 29
- The Walking Dead season 11 episode 14
New on Disney Plus: March 30
- Moon Knight season 1 episode 1
- Queens season 1 episode 12
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 1 episode 7
- The Great North season 2 episode 6
- Resident season 5 episode 11
- Our Kind of People episode 7
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 1 episode 13-20
- Knights of Castelcorvo season 1
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls season 6
- Pet Seekers season 1
- Siren season 1-3
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
New on Disney Plus: March 31
- The Dropout episode 7
- This Is Us season 6 episode 10
Nothing you fancy watching on the list? Then be sure to check out the best movies on Disney Plus and the best shows on Disney Plus right now.