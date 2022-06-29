New on Disney Plus in July 2022: All the new movies and shows

Disney Plus has plenty of new movies and shows coming our way this July, so there's no shortage of new titles to add to your watch list. New documentaries take us behind the scenes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the special effects departments at Lucasfilm, while Ms. Marvel, the latest small-screen outing for the MCU, continues with new episodes streaming weekly.
Meanwhile, UK viewers can finally catch Andrew Garfield in his debut leading TV role in Under the Banner of Heaven after it was released on Hulu in the US earlier this year. UK audiences can also catch weekly episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 2 and movies as varied as Chicken Run and 127 Hours. Scroll on to discover everything new coming to Disney Plus this July in both the US and the UK, with three of our biggest highlights at the top.
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – July 1
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrived on Disney Plus last month, and now you can go behind the scenes of the MCU movie with the latest instalment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. If it's anything like previous episodes on titles including WandaVision, Loki, Black Widow, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we can expect an hour's worth of exclusive on-set footage to give us the lowdown on how director Sam Raimi and Marvel Studios brought the movie to life.
Light & Magic – July 27
Light & Magic takes us behind the scenes of the revolutionary Lucasfilm departments that bring Star Wars movies and TV shows to life, focusing on Industrial Light & Magic, the studio's special visual effects, animation, and virtual production division. The documentary was directed by Lawrence Kasdan, the co-writer of multiple Star Wars movies including The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and will tell the stories of key people who are responsible for the effects that have made Star Wars such a groundbreaking franchise.
Under the Banner of Heaven – July 27 (UK only)
Andrew Garfield's first small-screen leading role sees him play Mormon detective Jeb Pyre, whose faith is shaken when he investigates a double murder within the Lafferty family in 1984 that's seemingly linked to the Mormon Church. Based on true events, the series also stars Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Brenda Wright Lafferty, one of the murder victims, alongside Avatar's Sam Worthington and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell. In the US, the series premiered on Hulu back in April.
Everything new on Disney Plus US this July
New on Disney Plus US: July 1
- The Birth of Big Air
- The Good, the Bad, the Hungry
- Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Raging Bull Shark
- Slaying the Badger
- World’s Biggest Great White?
- World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?
- 50 Shades of Sharks
New on Disney Plus US: July 4
- America the Beautiful
New on Disney Plus US: July 6
- Ms. Marvel episode 5
New on Disney Plus US: July 8
- The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse
New on Disney Plus US: July 13
- Chibi Tiny Tales season 1
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation season 4
- Ms. Marvel episode 6
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 1 episode 22
New on Disney Plus US: July 15
- Zombies 3
New on Disney Plus US: July 20
- Mira, Royal Detective season 2 episode 25-29
- Siempre Fui Yo
- Tudo Igual… Só Que Não
New on Disney Plus US: July 27
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 1
- Light & Magic
Everything new on Disney Plus UK this July
New on Disney Plus UK: July 1
- Epic Movie
- High Crimes
- Made in America
- Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Mirrors
- Monte Carlo
- Phenomenon
- The Princess
- The Sentinel
- Stay
- Tracking the Brown Bear
- Waltz with Bashir
- Wild Hogs
New on Disney Plus UK: July 4
- America the Beautiful
New on Disney Plus UK: July 5
- Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3
New on Disney Plus UK: July 6
- Airport Security: Rome season 8
- American Dad season 18 episode 8
- Amphibia season 3 episode 10-13
- Big Sky season 2 episode 13
- Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 22
- Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story
- Dr. T, Lone Star Vet season 1
- El Galán. La TV Cambió, Él No season 1 episode 5
- Ghost Whisperer season 1-5
- The Great North season 2 episode 20
- The Incredible Dr. Pol season 14-16
- Ms. Marvel episode 5
- My Friends Tigger & Pooh season 1
- NCIS season 19 episode 16
- Papa Quilometros season 1
- Promised Land
- 9-1-1 season 4
- 9-1-1 Lone Star season 2
- 9-1-1 Lone Star season 3 episode 1
New on Disney Plus UK: July 7
- The Orville season 3 episode 6
New on Disney Plus UK: July 8
- Aloha
- Copycat
- Hindenburg: The New Evidence
- Just My Luck
- Meet the Spartans
- The Negotiator
- Runaway Jury
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Tigerland
- 50 Shades of Sharks
New on Disney Plus UK: July 12
- Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4
New on Disney Plus UK: July 13
- American Dad season 18 episode 19
- Big Sky season 2 episode 14
- The Bob's Burgers Movie
- Cadernos da Filipa season 2
- Chibi Tiny Tales season 1 episode 22-27
- El Galán. La TV Cambió, Él No season 1 episode 6
- The Great North season 2 episode 21
- Kiss Sixth Sense season 1 episode 1
- Ms. Marvel episode 6
- NCIS season 19 episode 17
- Remote Survival season 1
- Solar Opposites season 3
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 1 episode 22
- The Villains of Valley View season 1 episode 1-5
- Wicked Tuna season 10
- 9-1-1 Lone Star season 3 episode 2
New on Disney Plus UK: July 14
- The Orville season 3 episode 7
New on Disney Plus UK: July 15
- Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods
- Chicken Run
- Dead Poets Society
- Dear Frankie
- Flee
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- The Iron Lady
- Jellyfish
- Philomena
- The Queen
- Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story
- Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth
- Shark Gangs
- The Sharks of Hawaii
- Suffragette
- Wuthering Heights
- Zombies 3
- 127 Hours
New on Disney Plus UK: July 19
- Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5
New on Disney Plus UK: July 20
- American Dad season 18 episode 10
- Australia's Deadly Monsters season 1
- Big Hero 6: The Series Shorts – Big Chibi 6
- Big Sky season 2 episode 15
- The Book of Pooh season 1-2
- City of Angels, City of Death
- Disney Junior Nursery Rhymes season 2
- Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER season 6-8
- Eureka! season 1 episode 1-6
- El Galán. La TV Cambió, Él No season 1 episode 7
- The Great North season 2 episode 22
- Kiss Sixth Sense season 1 episode 2
- Most Dangerous Animal of All
- NCIS season 19 episode 18
- Philly Undercover season 1
- Siempre Fui Yo
- Tudo Igual… Só Que Não
- Unlikely Animal Friends season 1-2
- The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti season 1 episode 1-10
- When Sharks Attack season 7
- Wild Crime season 1
- The Wonder Years season 1 episode 14-22
- 9-1-1 Lone Star season 3 episode 3
New on Disney Plus UK: July 21
- The Orville season 3 episode 8
New on Disney Plus UK: July 22
- The Beat Beneath My Feet
- Bob Ballard: An Explorer's Life
- The Croc That Ate Jaws
- Good Vibrations
- The Horse Whisperer
- I Am Greta
- The Little Mermaid Sing-along
- Martin Margiela in His Own Words
- Masters of Love
- Match Point
- Moana Sing-along
- Nowhere Boy
- Personal Shopper
- Road
- Rogue Shark?
- Sinfluencer of SoHo
- Trance
- Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster
- Westwood
- World's Biggest Bullshark
- 2 Days in Paris
New on Disney Plus UK: July 26
- Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6
- Santa Evita
New on Disney Plus UK: July 27
- American Dad season 18 episode 11
- Big Sky season 2 episode 16
- Filmore!
- El Galán. La TV Cambió, Él No season 1 episode 8
- Ghostforce season 1 episode 11-19
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 1
- Kiss Sixth Sense season 1 episode 3
- The Last Man on Earth season 1-4
- Light & Magic
- Marvel Superhero Adventures season 4
- NCIS season 19 episode 19
- O Da Joana season 1
- Outsiders with Darren McMullen season 1
- Savage Line season 1
- Shark Attack Files season 1
- Under the Banner of Heaven
- 9-1-1 Lone Star season 3 episode 4
New on Disney Plus UK: July 28
- The Orville season 3 episode 9
New on Disney Plus UK: July 29
- Cunningham
- The Disappearance of Alice Creed
- The Duchess
- Gosford Park
- Handsome Devil
- Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale
- La Vie en Rose (aka La Môme)
- Not Another Happy Ending
- Not Okay
- Orca vs. Great White
- Wild
- World's Most Dangerous Shark?
