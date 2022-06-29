New on Disney Plus in July 2022: All the new movies and shows

Disney Plus has plenty of new movies and shows coming our way this July, so there's no shortage of new titles to add to your watch list. New documentaries take us behind the scenes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the special effects departments at Lucasfilm, while Ms. Marvel, the latest small-screen outing for the MCU, continues with new episodes streaming weekly.

Meanwhile, UK viewers can finally catch Andrew Garfield in his debut leading TV role in Under the Banner of Heaven after it was released on Hulu in the US earlier this year. UK audiences can also catch weekly episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 2 and movies as varied as Chicken Run and 127 Hours. Scroll on to discover everything new coming to Disney Plus this July in both the US and the UK, with three of our biggest highlights at the top.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – July 1

(Image credit: Marvel)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrived on Disney Plus last month, and now you can go behind the scenes of the MCU movie with the latest instalment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. If it's anything like previous episodes on titles including WandaVision, Loki, Black Widow , and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , we can expect an hour's worth of exclusive on-set footage to give us the lowdown on how director Sam Raimi and Marvel Studios brought the movie to life.

Light & Magic – July 27

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Light & Magic takes us behind the scenes of the revolutionary Lucasfilm departments that bring Star Wars movies and TV shows to life, focusing on Industrial Light & Magic, the studio's special visual effects, animation, and virtual production division. The documentary was directed by Lawrence Kasdan, the co-writer of multiple Star Wars movies including The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and will tell the stories of key people who are responsible for the effects that have made Star Wars such a groundbreaking franchise.

Under the Banner of Heaven – July 27 (UK only)

(Image credit: FX)

Andrew Garfield's first small-screen leading role sees him play Mormon detective Jeb Pyre, whose faith is shaken when he investigates a double murder within the Lafferty family in 1984 that's seemingly linked to the Mormon Church. Based on true events, the series also stars Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Brenda Wright Lafferty, one of the murder victims, alongside Avatar's Sam Worthington and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell. In the US, the series premiered on Hulu back in April.

Everything new on Disney Plus US this July

New on Disney Plus US: July 1

The Birth of Big Air

The Good, the Bad, the Hungry

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Raging Bull Shark

Slaying the Badger

World’s Biggest Great White?

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?

50 Shades of Sharks

New on Disney Plus US: July 4

America the Beautiful

New on Disney Plus US: July 6

Ms. Marvel episode 5

New on Disney Plus US: July 8

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse

New on Disney Plus US: July 13

Chibi Tiny Tales season 1

Life Below Zero: Next Generation season 4

Ms. Marvel episode 6

Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 1 episode 22

New on Disney Plus US: July 15

Zombies 3

New on Disney Plus US: July 20

Mira, Royal Detective season 2 episode 25-29

Siempre Fui Yo

Tudo Igual… Só Que Não

New on Disney Plus US: July 27

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 1

Light & Magic

Everything new on Disney Plus UK this July

New on Disney Plus UK: July 1

Epic Movie

High Crimes

Made in America

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Mirrors

Monte Carlo

Phenomenon

The Princess

The Sentinel

Stay

Tracking the Brown Bear

Waltz with Bashir

Wild Hogs

New on Disney Plus UK: July 4

America the Beautiful

New on Disney Plus UK: July 5

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3

New on Disney Plus UK: July 6

Airport Security: Rome season 8

American Dad season 18 episode 8

Amphibia season 3 episode 10-13

Big Sky season 2 episode 13

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 22

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet season 1

El Galán. La TV Cambió, Él No season 1 episode 5

Ghost Whisperer season 1-5

The Great North season 2 episode 20

The Incredible Dr. Pol season 14-16

Ms. Marvel episode 5

My Friends Tigger & Pooh season 1

NCIS season 19 episode 16

Papa Quilometros season 1

Promised Land

9-1-1 season 4

9-1-1 Lone Star season 2

9-1-1 Lone Star season 3 episode 1

New on Disney Plus UK: July 7

The Orville season 3 episode 6

New on Disney Plus UK: July 8

Aloha

Copycat

Hindenburg: The New Evidence

Just My Luck

Meet the Spartans

The Negotiator

Runaway Jury

Sweet Home Alabama

Tigerland

50 Shades of Sharks

New on Disney Plus UK: July 12

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4

New on Disney Plus UK: July 13

American Dad season 18 episode 19

Big Sky season 2 episode 14

The Bob's Burgers Movie

Cadernos da Filipa season 2

Chibi Tiny Tales season 1 episode 22-27

El Galán. La TV Cambió, Él No season 1 episode 6

The Great North season 2 episode 21

Kiss Sixth Sense season 1 episode 1

Ms. Marvel episode 6

NCIS season 19 episode 17

Remote Survival season 1

Solar Opposites season 3

Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 1 episode 22

The Villains of Valley View season 1 episode 1-5

Wicked Tuna season 10

9-1-1 Lone Star season 3 episode 2

New on Disney Plus UK: July 14

The Orville season 3 episode 7

New on Disney Plus UK: July 15

Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods

Chicken Run

Dead Poets Society

Dear Frankie

Flee

Florence Foster Jenkins

The Iron Lady

Jellyfish

Philomena

The Queen

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth

Shark Gangs

The Sharks of Hawaii

Suffragette

Wuthering Heights

Zombies 3

127 Hours

New on Disney Plus UK: July 19

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5

New on Disney Plus UK: July 20

American Dad season 18 episode 10

Australia's Deadly Monsters season 1

Big Hero 6: The Series Shorts – Big Chibi 6

Big Sky season 2 episode 15

The Book of Pooh season 1-2

City of Angels, City of Death

Disney Junior Nursery Rhymes season 2

Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER season 6-8

Eureka! season 1 episode 1-6

El Galán. La TV Cambió, Él No season 1 episode 7

The Great North season 2 episode 22

Kiss Sixth Sense season 1 episode 2

Most Dangerous Animal of All

NCIS season 19 episode 18

Philly Undercover season 1

Siempre Fui Yo

Tudo Igual… Só Que Não

Unlikely Animal Friends season 1-2

The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti season 1 episode 1-10

When Sharks Attack season 7

Wild Crime season 1

The Wonder Years season 1 episode 14-22

9-1-1 Lone Star season 3 episode 3

New on Disney Plus UK: July 21

The Orville season 3 episode 8

New on Disney Plus UK: July 22

The Beat Beneath My Feet

Bob Ballard: An Explorer's Life

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Good Vibrations

The Horse Whisperer

I Am Greta

The Little Mermaid Sing-along

Martin Margiela in His Own Words

Masters of Love

Match Point

Moana Sing-along

Nowhere Boy

Personal Shopper

Road

Rogue Shark?

Sinfluencer of SoHo

Trance

Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster

Westwood

World's Biggest Bullshark

2 Days in Paris

New on Disney Plus UK: July 26

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6

Santa Evita

New on Disney Plus UK: July 27

American Dad season 18 episode 11

Big Sky season 2 episode 16

Filmore!

El Galán. La TV Cambió, Él No season 1 episode 8

Ghostforce season 1 episode 11-19

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 1

Kiss Sixth Sense season 1 episode 3

The Last Man on Earth season 1-4

Light & Magic

Marvel Superhero Adventures season 4

NCIS season 19 episode 19

O Da Joana season 1

Outsiders with Darren McMullen season 1

Savage Line season 1

Shark Attack Files season 1

Under the Banner of Heaven

9-1-1 Lone Star season 3 episode 4

New on Disney Plus UK: July 28

The Orville season 3 episode 9

New on Disney Plus UK: July 29

Cunningham

The Disappearance of Alice Creed

The Duchess

Gosford Park

Handsome Devil

Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale

La Vie en Rose (aka La Môme)

Not Another Happy Ending

Not Okay

Orca vs. Great White

Wild

World's Most Dangerous Shark?

