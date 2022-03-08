New Critical Role miniatures include the show's biggest villains

A fresh batch of pre-painted Critical Role miniatures is on the way, and it includes some of the show's biggest villains. Alongside monsters and NPCs, the Briarwoods (who were the antagonists of Amazon's The Legend of Vox Machina) feature in an upcoming Wave 3 from the WizKids miniatures line. These figures will launch during "Q2 2022" and are available to pre-order now.

In addition to classic foes, guest stars from the series are also getting their own Critical Role miniatures in this wave. These range from campaign one's Lionel (a cheerful half-orc 'bardbarian' with a love of ducks) to the druid Riani from campaign two. Even Kiri, a kenku kid the Mighty Nein saved during their adventures, is included.

You can see some renders of the new Critical Role miniatures below, allowing you to compare them to other models from Critical Role Wave 2 or last year's Wave 1. We've also included a list of figures and prices further down the page if you want to see exactly what's coming later this year.

Because these models arrive pre-painted and fully assembled, there's no need to break out the brushes; they're table-ready and already fixed to clear plastic bases. It's difficult to say exactly what they'll look like in person seeing as there's always a difference between renders and reality, but promo shots showing the Critical Role miniatures in action should land at some point before release (they traditionally appear on the WizKids website ahead of launch).

While these Critical Role miniatures are designed to be used in games from Tal'Dorei Reborn, they can obviously be commandeered for other Dungeons and Dragons books as well. Indeed, most of the monsters would fit in with many of the best tabletop RPGs.

Pre-order Wave 3 Critical Role miniatures

Guests of Critical Role | $52.49 at WizKids

Launches Q2 2022 - This pack features 10 pre-painted models, including: Lionel, Tova, Thorbir, Garthok, Keg, Reani, Calianna, Shakäste, Kashaw Vesh, and Zahra. It's only available direct from WizKids at the moment but should be available elsewhere before long.



NPCs of Wildemount | $62.99 at WizKids

Launches Q2 2022 - Nine miniatures are included in this pack, and they arrive pre-painted and fully based. You're getting Yussa Errenis, Marion Lavorre, Sunbreaker Ulumon, Trent Ikithon, Essek Thelyss, The Traveler, The Gentleman, Orly Skiffback, and Kiri here.



NPCs of Tal'Dorei - Set 2 | $62.99 at WizKids

Launches Q2 2022 - This second NPCs set gets you 12 miniatures from Critical Role campaign one, and many characters have connections to members of Vox Machina. The pack features: Kaylie Shorthaltl, Jarett Howarth, Cassandra de Rolo, J'mon Sa Ord, Kern the Hammer, Seeker Assum Emring, Senokir, Earthbreaker Groon, Shaun Gilmore, Viktor, Lady Kima, and Allura Vysoren.



Monsters of Exandria - Set 1 | $83.99 at WizKids

Launches Q2 2022 - Here's where things get really juicy. Although there are only a few models in the box (there are eight), some seem larger and a bit more intimidating. To be precise, you're receiving: Utugash, Hotis, Artagan, Mystic Iotha, Ukurat, Nahla, Kamaljiori, and Osysa.



Monsters of Exandria - Set 2 | $83.99 at WizKids

Launches Q2 2022 - Want to include the Briarwoods in your game? This is the box you need. It includes pre-painted versions of Obann, The Laughing Hand, Magehunter Golem, Orthax, Sylas Briarwood, Delilah Briarwood, Dr. Anna Ripley, and Lorenzo.



Monsters of Exandria - Forge Guardian | $52.49 at WizKids

Launches Q2 2022 - This standalone figure provides what we can only assume is a larger model along the lines of the Udaak from Wave 1 or the Roc from Wave 2. There's no word on how big it is, though.



