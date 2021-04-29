New Bo Burnham comedy special is coming to Netflix – and it's a little different

Good news, Bo Burnham fans: the comedian has filmed a new comedy special, and it's coming to Netflix sometime soon. This won't be your usual stand-up special, though – this one's got a pandemic twist, with Burnham filming it by himself without an audience.

"hi. i made a new special," Burnham tweeted, sharing a teaser clip in his first post on the site in almost two years. "it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it."

The special, fittingly titled Inside, doesn't have a release date yet. It will join his 2016 comedy special Make Happy and his 2013 special what on the streamer.

Burnham, whose career began on YouTube, has since moved on to bigger and better things. He was last seen on our screens in the Oscar-winning movie Promising Young Woman, in which he played Carey Mulligan's character's love interest – the movie took home the award for Best Original Screenplay at this year's Academy Awards. He's next set to star in an upcoming HBO series about the Los Angeles Lakers from Adam McKay set in the '80s alongside John C. Reilly, Jason Segel, and Adrien Brody. Meanwhile, behind the camera, he wrote and directed 2018's coming of age comedy drama Eighth Grade, his feature directorial debut.

