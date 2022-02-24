Batman gets a new writer as Chip Zdarsky joins up "for the long haul"

Chip Zdarsky is taking over as writer of DC's ongoing Batman title starting with June's Batman #125, an oversized issue that will kick off a six-issue story arc titled 'Failsafe' that introduces a mysterious new threat to the Caped Crusader.

Batman #125 variant cover by InHyuk Lee (Image credit: DC)

Joining Zdarsky as he takes over Batman from writer Josh Williamson will be artist Jorge Jiménez, who has plenty of experience on the core Batman title having worked with Williamson's predecessor James Tynion, IV on his run. Zdarsky himself is no stranger to Batman, having recently launched the DC Black Label title Batman: The Knight, which explores a different aspect of Bruce Wayne's journey to becoming Batman than has been shown in comics before.

Appropriate to Jiménez's Batman experience, Zdarsky states in his Substack that he's working closely with the artist on crafting a somewhat different visual take on Batman and Gotham than his previous work alongside Tynion.

"Early on in the process I let him know I’d be going a little darker with the scripts and Jorge immediately grabbed onto that and turned in pages that were gritty and intense, but still had the bigger-than-life energy of a Jorge Jiménez drawing," Zdarsky explains. "He’s the best! Truly the best."

Batman #125 variant cover by Simone Di Meo (Image credit: DC)

As for what's in store in Zdarsky's Batman run, the writer says he's in it "for the long haul," saying that, much like his current Daredevil run at Marvel Comics, he plans to stick around for an extended stay on the title. What's more, his plans will ripple out across DC's Batman line into other titles.

"I’ve been cooking up plans that will be felt through all the bat-titles, which have an amazing roster of talent on them, and I think readers will be pretty happy," states Zdarsky.

The writer also expanded somewhat on where his 'Failsafe' arc will take readers in an interview with ComicBook (who also first published three of the four Batman #125 images) accompanying the announcement, with the story apparently revolving around Bruce Wayne having nightmares of a dark future with his name on it - with a new villain Zdarsky compares to Doomsday, the Kryptonian monster who once killed Superman .

Batman #125 preview page by Jorge Jiménez (Image credit: DC)

"When DC approached me to write Batman, I immediately thought about things that could really challenge the character mentally, physically, and in terms of his relationships," Zdarsky explains. "Failsafe is his Doomsday. When I started mapping out the story I got really excited about where it could take the title."

Of course, Zdarsky's June Batman run launches just after Justice League #75 in May, in which the story 'Death of the Justice League' supposedly kills Batman and the rest of the League (or at least makes everyone else think they're dead), leading to an absence of the team and its lead heroes in the DC Universe during the subsequent Dark Crisis event story.

How does that fit with Zdarsky taking Batman on a new ride? Well, the way DC has framed how 'Death of the Justice League' and Dark Crisis fit into the publisher's overall continuity suggests that there's room for more Bruce Wayne stories set somewhere in the narrative gaps of the upcoming event - even as he's presumed dead.

Batman #125 'oversized' cover by Jorge Jiménez (Image credit: DC)

Though many well-known creators from Frank Miller to Ed Brubaker and many more have worked on both Daredevil and Batman, Zdarsky may be the first writer to write both DC's premiere urban vigilante and Marvel's at the same time.

With Batman getting some creative changes in June, now's the perfect time to start keeping track of all the new Batman comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond.