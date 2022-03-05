New Alien movie in the works from Don't Breathe director is "closer to its genre roots"

A new Alien movie is in the works with Don't Breathe director Fede Álvarez at the helm and Ridley Scott producing.

From THR, the new Alien movie is being developed as a standalone entry in the prolific sci-fi horror franchise, which was birthed in 1979 with the release of the original Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver. Alien is often considered one of the best horror movies of all time, but its many sequels - some more successful than others - have failed to command the same legacy. THR's sources describe the upcoming Alien movie as "unconnected" to the earlier movies.

Reportedly being developed for Hulu, the next entry in the Alien series sounds like it could be a return to the series' horror roots. Álvarez isn't only known for the acclaimed horror Don't Breathe, but also the 2013 reboot of Evil Dead, which completely ditched the silly, comedic aspects of the original Evil Dead movies for pure, unadulterated frights. If the director's prior work is any indication, we could be seeing Xenomorph in our nightmares once again.

Further to the point, THR spoke with 20th Century exec Steve Asbell about the new Alien and was told it was picked up "purely off the strength of Fede's pitch," and that because it's being made for Hulu instead of theaters, there's less pressure to appeal to general audiences the way you might for a theatrical release. "It's not a film that has to be all things to all people with those gargantuan budgets. They get to be authentically what they are. And this is closer to its genre roots," Asbell said.

Check out all of the upcoming movies we can't wait to see.