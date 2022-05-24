New Netflix spy movie adds J.K. Simmons and more to cast

Netflix has added J.K. Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, and Alice Lee to the cast of Our Man from New Jersey (via Deadline).

The new spy thriller stars Mark Wahlberg as Mike, a construction worker from New Jersey who is thwarted into the world of espionage after his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Halle Berry) recruits him for a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission.

Julian Farino (Entourage; Ballers) has been tapped to direct with a script penned by David Guggenheim (Designated Survivor) and Joe Barton (The Ritual) and based on a story by Stephen Levinson (Entourage).

Simmons previously received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor as William Frawley in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos and reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Haley portrayed New York Herald reporter and Franklin D. Roosevelt advisor Louis Howe in Showtime's anthology drama The First Lady. Akinnuoye-Agbaje is perhaps best known as Killer Croc in The Suicide Squad and Mr. Eko in Lost, the latter of which earned him several awards and nominations. De Gouw is set to star alongside Christoph Waltz, Sam Neill, and Miranda Otto in The Portable Door, a fantasy movie based on the best-selling novel of the same name. Lee previously starred in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and is set to voice Lois Lane in the upcoming animated series My Adventures with Superman.

Our Man From New Jersey has begun filming, though no official release date has been set. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.