Netflix shows continue to dominate the top 10 streaming chart in 2022

Netflix continues to dominate the streaming charts, with the streamer keeping hold of the top spot into the new year.

Third-party viewership measuring service Nielsen has released its metrics for the first full week of 2022, January 3 to January 9.

Cobra Kai held onto the top spot, with 2.15 billion minutes streamed over the course of that week – season 4 of the Karate Kid sequel series was released on December 31. Meanwhile, The Witcher and Stay Close are in second and third place wirth 1.1 billion and 988 million minutes viewed respectively – The Witcher season 2 arrived on the streamer on December 17, while mystery drama Stay Close premiered on December 31.

In fact, eight out of 10 shows in the list are available to stream on Netflix – the only non-Netflix shows in the top 10 are Disney Plus' The Book of Boba Fett and Prime Video's The Wheel of Time. You can see the full list with the number of minutes each show was viewed over the course of the week below.

Cobra Kai – Netflix (2.15 billion minutes) The Witcher – Netflix (1.1 billion minutes) Stay Close – Netflix (988 million minutes) Queer Eye – Netflix (723 million minutes) The Book of Boba Fett – Disney Plus (563 million minutes) Emily In Paris – Netflix (553 million minutes) Ozark – Netflix (301 million minutes) The Wheel of Time – Prime Video (300 million minutes) Lost In Space – Netflix (291 million minutes) The Great British Baking Show – Netflix (254 million minutes)