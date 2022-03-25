Catherine Tate's new Netflix comedy gives off big 'The Office in prison' vibes in its first trailer

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Catherine Tate's new comedy series Hard Cell – and the prison-set mockumentary is already giving us big 'The Office, but behind bars' vibes.

The two-minute promo sees Tate play a whole host of characters including Big Viv, a lifer who's as enthusiastic about singing as she is "incredibly violent", a male prison guard, and Laura Willis, HMP Woldsley's David Brent-esque Governor.

"I am changing the way women's prisons are run," Willis smugly explains in the teaser. "Creativity, a sense of purpose, self-esteem? The building blocks to rehabilitation. Musicals, in prison? Hell to the yeah."

Set over a six-week period, the show sees the inmates prepare to put on an elaborate stage production under the direction of Ex-EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison.

"I don't want to spook anyone, but I think this could all go to shit," the Heather Trott actor admits to the camera during one scene.

"Let's break some misconceptions. Let's smash some stereotypes. Be yourselves," an undeterred Willis adds. "If I know these women, they will run towards this opportunity and leap into its arms."

"Rehearsals draw together an oddball collection of women as they find their voices, grow in confidence and strengthen their friendships," the official synopsis reads. "Funny yet surprisingly moving, Hard Cell leans into the comical truth of prison life."

Suzie Chard, Caroline Harding, Duncan Wisbey, Niky Wardley, Stacey Guthrie, Peter Singh, Lisa Davina Phillip, Donna Preston, Lorna Brown, Christian Brassington, and Jola Olajide round out the supporting cast.

Hard Cell is set to premiere on Netflix on April 12. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows, and bulk out your to-watch list.